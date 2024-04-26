Over half a billion birds die from crashing into windows every year. Here's how to protect our flying friends.

How to prevent millions of birds from getting killed by windows

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- Millions of birds are flying north to New York this spring, but many may not survive the journey because they will crash into windows.

In an effort to save birds' lives, the state installed bird-safe glass, film and decals at the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center on Long Island. They show a pattern that may help birds see the glass in their way.

"We want the birds to stay safe. There are so many different kinds of birds down here," said Allison Benzenberg, who brought her 5-year-old son Luke to the nature center to learn about bird migration.

More than half a billion birds die in window collisions every year, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

What to do if you see an injured bird

If you come across a small injured bird, experts say carefully put it into a paper bag and bring it to your local veterinarian or nature center. Larger birds should go in a cardboard box.

The Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown has treated 50 birds for injuries suffered from flying into glass so far in 2024, according to Janine Bendicksen.

"We like you to bring it into a center like ours, where we give it oxygen, we give it anti-inflammatories. We watch the bird, we hydrate the bird, we give it even a better chance at release," said Bendicksen.

With 9 million migrating birds expected to travel across Long Island this spring, business and homeowners are encouraged to apply bird-safe window decals and turn off lights at night to protect our flying friends.