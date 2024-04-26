Columbia University protest met with pro-Israel rally. Here's where the campus negotiations stand.

NEW YORK -- Columbia University students remain camped out in protest on the school's main lawn, as negotiations continue between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and university administrators.

While they try to reach a solution to dismantle the encampment, a pro-Israel rally was held just outside the campus Friday morning. Hundreds of Israeli supporters waved flags and chanted, calling for all the hostages in Gaza to be released.

"I want the hostages to go back home, that's the only purpose why I'm here," an Israeli man named Idan Schaul said.

Many Israeli families say they have not seen or heard from their loved ones since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

"My cousin is being held hostage in Gaza for 203 days," said Leat Corinne Unger. "I tell myself that if it's unbearable for me, what is it for him?"

What is going on at Columbia University?

Meanwhile, the pro-Palestinian encampment remains intact for a 10th day. Demonstrators set up the unsanctioned tent city last Wednesday, demanding the school agree to divest from companies that do business with Israel.

Gov. Kathy Hochul was asked about campus safety at an unrelated event Friday.

"My number one priority is protecting the safety of all New Yorkers, including students -- Jewish students, students protesting. Every student has to feel safe walking on their campuses, or else they're in violation of state and federal human rights laws," she said. "Every school is required, every school that receives state and federal funding has to create a non-discriminatory environment."

The university released a statement Thursday night, saying talks are progressing. It's unclear what will happen next, since demonstrators say their timeline to reach an agreement has passed.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visits the campus

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited the campus Friday and chatted with demonstrators at the encampment. She told one of them she had delivered a speech on the House floor calling what is going on in Gaza a "genocide," and expressed support for the demonstrators.

"Thank you so much for coming out here," one person told her.

CBS New York learned the school's faculty senate is meeting Friday to discuss University President Minouche Shafik's handling of the protests, including calling in the NYPD to arrest more than 100 people at the encampment.

A group of students filed a federal civil rights complaint against the school Thursday, accusing it of discriminating against Palestinian students and their supporters.

Columbia's protests have sparked demonstrations at universities across the country, leading to hundreds of arrests as students clash with administrators and police.