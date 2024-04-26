Lane closures at these N.Y.-N.J. crossings could cause extra traffic for days. Here's what to know

NEW YORK -- A slew of lane closures could cause extra traffic for drivers headed between New York and New Jersey over the next week, the Port Authority said Friday

Here are the bridges and tunnels that drivers may want to avoid altogether at times from April 26 - May 2.

George Washington Bridge lane closures

From 11 p.m. Friday, April 26, to 8 a.m. Saturday, April 27, the ramp from the northbound Henry Hudson Parkway to eastbound lanes on the lower level will be closed. Bronx-bound and Queens-bound motorists can exit at 178th Street.



From 11 p.m. Friday, April 26, to 8 a.m. Saturday, April 27, all eastbound lanes on the lower level will be closed. New York-bound motorists can use the upper level.

From 11 p.m. Friday, April 26, to 8 a.m. Saturday, April 27, all westbound lanes on the lower level will be closed. New Jersey-bound motorists can use the upper level.

On Saturday, April 27, from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. one eastbound lane on the lower level will be closed.

From 10 p.m. Saturday, April 27, to 7 a.m. Sunday, April 28, all westbound lanes on the lower level will be closed. New Jersey-bound motorists can use the upper level.

From 10 p.m. Saturday, April 27, to 7 a.m. Sunday, April 28, traffic will be subject to three 10- to 15-minute holds for all westbound departure lanes on the upper level as vehicles enter New Jersey.

From 11:59 p.m. Saturday, April 27, to 8 a.m. Sunday, April 28, one eastbound lane on the lower level will be closed.

On Sunday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. one eastbound lane on the lower level will be closed.

Holland Tunnel lane closures

From 11 p.m. Friday, April 26, to 5 a.m. Saturday, April 27, two toll plaza lanes will be closed. New York-bound motorists will be detoured with signage to enter the New York-bound tube at the open toll lanes.

From 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 26, to 9 a.m. Saturday, April 27, the New Jersey-bound tube of the Holland Tunnel will be closed due to ongoing Superstorm Sandy-related repairs. The New York-bound tube remains open during work.

From 11 p.m. Sunday, April 28, to 5:30 a.m. the following morning, and on multiple overnights through 2025, the New Jersey-bound tube of the Holland Tunnel will be closed due to ongoing Superstorm Sandy-related repairs. The New York-bound tube remains open during work in the New Jersey-bound tube. For more information on this critical repair project, click here.

From Sunday, April 28, through Thursday, May 2, from 11 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning, one eastbound lane will be closed.

Lincoln Tunnel lane closures

On Saturday, April 27, from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. the south tube will be closed. New York-bound traffic in the center tube and New Jersey-bound traffic in the north tube will not be affected.

On Monday, April 29, 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. the center tube will be closed. New York-bound traffic in the south tube and New Jersey-bound traffic in the north tube will not be affected.

From Monday, April 29, through Wednesday, May 1, from 11 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning, the north tube will be closed. New Jersey-bound traffic will be redirected to the center tube. New York-bound traffic in the south tube will not be affected. Vehicles approaching from 10th Avenue must use the right lane on 40th Street for tunnel access to New Jersey.

Bayonne Bridge lane closures

From 10 p.m. Friday, April 26, to 5 a.m. Saturday, April 27, one northbound right lane and one southbound right lane will be closed simultaneously.

From Monday, April 29, through Thursday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, one northbound right lane and one southbound right lane will be closed simultaneously.

Goethals Bridge lane closures

From 9 p.m. Friday, April 26, to 5 a.m. Saturday, April 27, one westbound left lane and one westbound center lane will be closed.

On Saturday April 27, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. one westbound right lane and one eastbound right lane will be closed at a time.

On Sunday, April 28, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. one westbound right lane and one eastbound right lane will be closed at a time.

From 9 p.m. Monday, April 29, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, one eastbound left lane will be closed.

From Tuesday, April 30, to Wednesday, May 1, from 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning, one eastbound right lane and one eastbound center lane will be closed.

Outerbridge Crossing lane closures

From 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 26, to 8 a.m. Saturday, April 27, two eastbound right toll lanes will be closed.

From Monday, April 29, through Thursday, May 2, from 10 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning one westbound left lane will be closed.