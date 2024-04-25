A lost guitar that belonged to John Lennon is going up for auction in NYC. Here's where to see it.

Where to see John Lennon's lost guitar in NYC

Where to see John Lennon's lost guitar in NYC

NEW YORK -- A long-lost guitar that belonged to John Lennon has been found, and it will be on display and up for auction in New York City in May.

Lennon's lost guitar will be on display as part of an exhibition at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square from May 22-28. The exhibition will be free to the public from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The guitar is currently on display in the window of the Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus in London through April 29.

When is John Lennon's guitar going up for auction?

Lennon's guitar is just one of the items in Julien's Auctions' "Music Icons" event. The auction will take place both online at JuliensAuctions.com and in-person at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square from May 29-30. The event begins at 10 a.m. each day.

The guitar is expected to go for over $600,000-800,000.

Other lots in the "Music Icons" auction include over 200 guitars from artist Randy Bachman's personal collection, a jacket worn by Michael Jackson during his 1984 "Victory" tour, a cap worn on stage by AC/DC's Angus Young, a dress Amy Winehouse wore to Paris Fashion Week in 2008, and the jacket Joan Jett wore in the music video for the Runaways' cover of AC/DC's "Dirty Deeds."

John Lennon's long-lost guitar

Lennon used the Framus 12-string Hootenanny acoustic guitar in the 1960s, notably while the Beatles were recording their album "Help!" and during the filming of the movie of the same name.

According to Julien's Auctions, the guitar hadn't been seen in over 50 years, but it was recently found in the attic of a home in the British countryside as the homeowners were moving. The guitar's original case was also found on the property.

In a statement, Julien's Auctions co-founder and executive director Darren Julien said, "Finding this remarkable instrument is like finding a lost Rembrandt or Picasso, and it still looks and plays like a dream after having been preserved in an attic for more than 50 years."