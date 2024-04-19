Taylor Swift releases new album "The Tortured Poets Department." Here's how Swifties in NYC can celebrate.

NEW YORK -- Taylor Swift's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," was released Friday, and Swifties in New York City came together to celebrate.

The album, which turned out to be a surprise double album, was released at midnight.

"The Tortured Poets Department" listening party in NYC

Hundreds packed Offside in the East Village for a listening party Friday. Admission was $5.

Swifties belted out song after song, decked out in sequins, friendship bracelets and even, in some cases, Taylor tattoos in celebration of Swift's 11th studio album release.

"Ripped my heart out and put it back in place. It was amazing," fan Makenzie Sandoval said.

"When I tell you, whirlwind of emotions. Like, I went back and forth, literally tears streaming down my face, to literally bopping, jumping up and down," fan Madison Jennings said.

Fans got more than expected -- a double album with 31 songs.

"I had no idea she was gonna release another 15 songs. That blew my mind," Sandoval said.

"Aaron Dessner is my favorite the producer she works with, so fact that he did most of his album made me so happy," one fan said.

"There's definitely some more darkness in there. I feel like she's processing her emotions from the [Joe Alwyn] breakup," fan Ly Pham said.

The music video for an early favorite -- a collaboration with Post Malone called "Fortnight" -- was also released Friday.

With all this fanfare, it's no surprise Swift is breaking records already and bringing in big business for venues like Offside.

The "Taylor Swift Effect" in NYC

Swift's recent exhibition at the Museum of Arts and Design attracted more than 150,000 visitors from May 2023 to March 2024 -- an increase of nearly 169% from the year before, resulting in a more than 400% increase in admissions revenue.

Other New Yorkers are cashing in, too, with Taylor Swift walking tours of the city. One goes for $32 a person.

Swift broke multiple records in 2023 as she kicked off her Eras Tour. It became the first tour ever to make over $1 billion, and the filmed version of the concert smashed movie theater box office records to become the most commercially successful concert film of all time.

Her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also led to increased jersey sales and increased game ticket sales in New Jersey when the Chiefs faced the New York Jets.

Swift became a billionaire in October following the release of her "1989" album re-recording.