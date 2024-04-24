New York announces $33 million for mental health services. Here's how it will be used

NEW YORK -- New York is making a major state-wide investment in mental health services.

As part of her 2025 budget, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced more than $33 million will go towards expanding services for New Yorkers struggling with mental illness and involved in the criminal justice system.

CBS New York spoke to mental health experts and those who have benefited from programs that will receive funding.

Ibrahim Ayu faced federal charges back in 2023 following an incident with an NYPD officer, but what changed the trajectory of his life was his case being handled through the Midtown Community Justice Center.

"I could be in jail rotting away, but I changed my life. No issues since this incident and have been on the trajectory of going up because of Midtown Community Court," Ayu said.

The center helps individuals dealing with mental health issues handle their court cases. It's just one of many programs that will benefit from Hochul's latest investment in mental health services.

"We don't want to see people locked up as a solution. That is not what's going to stop what is happening out there on the streets. We want them to get the help they need, get the stability," Hochul said, adding, "By enhancing mental health supports, we're not just helping people find stability and peace, we're making our community safer."

"It worked for me. There will be more Ibrahims in the future," Ayu added.

Funding also announced for youth out of school environments

Hochul also announced $19 million from the budget will go towards providing critical care to New York youth outside of school environments, so more children can receive the help they need in their own communities.

"Early intervention. I mean, I really think that that's really the name of the game, being able to provide youth with skills to use for life," said Dr. Dayana Jimenez, owner of Manhattan Teen & Young Adult Psychology.

Jimenez said the investments in youth mental health from the state will actually make a much-needed impact.

"Being able to manage and hone in on how to manage distress, stress, anxiety, depression early on. So then, therefore, it can get intervened. And then we can, we can see the youth develop in really healthy ways," Jimenez said.