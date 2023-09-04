Watch CBS News
Breaking the Stigma: Join Cindy Hsu at suicide prevention walk on Oct. 22 at Pier 17

NEW YORK -- Walk with us to prevent suicide! CBS New York is a proud community partner of The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Join Cindy Hsu's team on Sunday, Oct. 22, so together we can continue #BreakingTheStigma!

The event will take place Pier 17. Check-in time is 10 a.m. and the walk start time is set for 11:30 a.m.

To sign up, please click here.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 7:58 PM

