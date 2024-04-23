These are the best ranked high schools in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in 2024

NEW YORK -- U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday released their 2024 high school rankings, including nearly 2,000 public high schools in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut combined.

Best high schools in New York

Queens High School for the Sciences at York College in Queens Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan High School Math Science and Engineering at CCNY in Manhattan Bronx High School of Science in the Bronx Staten Island Technical High School in Staten Island Brooklyn Latin School in Brooklyn Brooklyn Technical High School in Brooklyn High School of American Studies at Lehman College in the Bronx Townsend Harris High School in Queens Baccalaureate School for Global Education in Queens

The top ten high schools in the state are all located in New York City, with all five boroughs being represented.

In addition to landing the top two spots in the state, Queens High School for the Sciences at York College in Jamaica and Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan came in 25th and 26th in the national rankings, respectively.

Best high schools on Long Island

Jericho Senior High School is the highest ranked school on Long Island, coming in 11th in the state. It is followed by Garden City High School at number 22, Manhasset Secondary School at number 23, Great Neck South High School at number 26 and Syosset Senior High School at number 33.

Best high schools in New York state outside NYC

Outside of New York City and Long Island, the highest ranked schools in the state are: Edgemont Junior-Senior High School in Scarsdale, coming in 14th in the state; Bronxville High School in Bronxville, coming in 16th in the state; Byram Hills High School in Armonk, at 21st; Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua at 19th, and City Honors School at Fosdick Masten Park in Buffalo at 25th in the state.

Best high schools in New Jersey

High Technology High School in Lincroft Edison Academy Magnet School in Edison Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health in Woodbridge Bergen County Academies in Hackensack Biotechnology High School in Freehold Dr. Ronald E McNair High School in Jersey City Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro in Teterboro Union County Magnet High School in Scotch Plains Academy for Information Technology in Scotch Plains Academy for Allied Health Sciences in Scotch Plains

High Technology High School ranked 24th overall in the United States.

Best high schools in Connecticut

Connecticut IB Academy in East Hartford Darien High School in Darien Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern in Groton Weston High School in Weston Greenwich High School in Greenwich Hall High School in West Hartford Simsbury High School in Simsbury Farmington High School in Farmington Staples High School in Westport Conard High School in West Hartford

How are the best high schools ranked?

U.S. News & World Report says they look at six factors when determining their rankings:

College readiness

State assessment proficiency

State assessment performance

Underserved student performance

College curriculum breadth

Graduation rate

Schools are scored on a scale of 0-100 in each category. College readiness accounts for 30% of the ranking, state assessment proficiency and performance account for 20% each, and the remaining three categories count for 10% each.