Gilgo Beach murders evidence search underway on Long Island; What authorities are saying about it

MANORVILLE, N.Y. - The search for evidence in the Gilgo Beach murders case resumed Wednesday.

Authorities with the Suffolk County Police Department, New York Police Department and New York State Police were searching an area in Manorville.

"We do not comment on investigative steps while they are underway," Suffolk County DA Ray Tierney's office said in a statement.

About suspect Rex Heuermann

The search comes as suspect Rex Heuermann remains behind bars.

Heuermann, a former architect, was arrested last July after police said DNA from discarded pizza and telephone records tied him to the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. Earlier this year he was also charged in the death of his fourth alleged victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

The so-called "Gilgo Four" were alllegedly sex workers. According to court documents, Heuermann used so-called "burner phones" to contact sex workers as recently as 2023. Authorities also allege 422 electronic devices taken from Heuermann's Massapequa Park home included Google searches for the Gilgo victims, along with software to erase data.

"Digital devices, so you're talking about phones, laptops, CDs," Tierney previously said.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the murders of the four women. Defense attorney Michael Brown has said his client wants to get to his trial.

Thus far, Heuermann has been linked to four of 11 bodies that were found near Gilgo Beach from 1996 to 2011.