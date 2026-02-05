A timeline of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance as search for Savannah Guthrie's mom intensifies

The search for "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother is stretching into a fifth day Thursday as authorities intensify efforts to identify a possible suspect – or suspects – and motive in the 84-year-old's disappearance.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Sunday in Arizona after not showing up for church, and her family is pleading for her return.

Savannah Guthrie has appealed directly to whoever may have taken her mother, and President Trump said he is directing all federal law enforcement to be at the family's "complete disposal."

Here is a timeline of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Saturday night: Last seen around 9:45 p.m.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night, authorities said. She had dined at the home of her daughter Annie.

After dinner, she was dropped off at home by her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Police say he waited until Nancy Guthrie was inside before driving off.

Sunday morning: Not at church

On Sunday morning, a friend called Guthrie's family, telling them she had not shown up for church. They notified the sheriff's department around noon that day.

Once police arrived at the home, they determined Nancy Guthrie was missing under "concerning" circumstances.

Guthrie has limited mobility and relies on daily medication for her health, officials have said. That prompted an urgent search for her in Arizona on Sunday night.

Monday: Sheriff says "I believe she was abducted"

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed on Monday that her disappearance was being treated as a crime, and urged neighbors to review home video camera footage.

"We saw some things at the home that were concerning to us," Nanos told reporters. "We believe now after we've processed that crime scene that we do in fact have a crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime, and we're asking the community's help."

He told CBS News he believed Guthrie was "abducted" in the middle of the night.

"I believe she was abducted, yes," Nanos said. "She didn't walk from there. She didn't go willingly."

A missing person's flier from the sheriff's department described her as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes and weighing 150 pounds.

Tuesday: Ransom note and blood at scene

On Tuesday, authorities said they were analyzing an apparent ransom note with details about what the 84-year-old was wearing on the night of the crime.

"We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a social media statement. "We are taking all tips and leads very seriously. Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI."

They were also looking at what appeared to be drops of blood outside the front door. A law enforcement source also told CBS News some was also found inside the house.

It wasn't clear whose blood it was, but it was being tested.

Authorities said surveillance video from the home had led nowhere, and there was still no suspect.

"Nothing has come up that says, 'Here he is, here's your bad guy,'" Nanos told CBS News on Tuesday.

Wednesday: Video appeal from Savannah Guthrie

Authorities said Wednesday morning investigators still did not identify a suspect or person of interest in the case.

"Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie," the Pima County Sheriff's Department said on social media.

On Wednesday night, the FBI was back at Nancy Guthrie's home, using canines to search as they worked to track down every lead.

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie released an emotional video pleading for her mother's return and saying her family is "ready to talk."

"We live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her," Savannah Guthrie said in the video with her two siblings, addressing a possible captor or captors. "We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us."

Savannah Guthrie said her mother's health and heart are fragile.

"She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer," Savannah Guthrie said.

She also addressed her mom directly, saying: "Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God's precious daughter, Nancy. We believe and know that even in this valley, He is with you. Everyone is looking for you, mommy, everywhere. We will not rest, your children will not rest, until we are together again."

Around the same time that video was released, President Trump said on social media that he spoke with Savannah Guthrie "and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family's, and Local Law Enforcement's, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY."

"We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely," he posted.

Thursday

Authorities are continuing to ask for the public's help and urging anyone with possible information to contact them.

"It only takes one tip, just one, to break the case open, to offer that lead that we so desperately need in this case," Chief of detectives for the Pima County Attorney's Office, Fabian Pacheco, who oversees one of the tip lines, told CBS News in an interview that aired on "CBS Mornings" Thursday.

He said about 10% of leads have value.

Anyone with information is being urged to call (520)-882-7463.