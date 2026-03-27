Savannah Guthrie is returning to "Today" show on April 6, NBC says

"Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie will return to the program on April 6, host Hoda Kotb announced on the program's Friday broadcast.

The investigation into the disappearance of Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, is still continuing. In an interview on "Today," Savannah Guthrie made a tearful plea for someone "to do the right thing" and share information to help solve the case.

It has been nearly two months since authorities believe Nancy Guthrie, 84, was taken from her Tucson, Arizona, home after she was last seen on the night of Jan. 31.

In a portion of the interview with Kotb that aired Friday, Savannah Guthrie said she wants to return to the show "because it's my family."

"I think it's part of my purpose right now. I want to smile. And when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer. And being there is joyful," Guthrie said.

She added, "I consider this my family, my greater family, and when times are hard, you want to be with your family and I want to be with my family. And so, I don't know if I can do it. I don't know if I'll belong anymore, but I would like to try."

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Sunday, Feb. 1, the morning after she had dinner at her daughter Annie's house and was dropped off back at her own home for the night. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS News he believes she was abducted in the middle of the night, and he has also said family members and their spouses have all been ruled out as possible suspects.

Evidence later showed that a doorbell camera at Nancy Guthrie's home disconnected at 1:47 a.m. Images and video retrieved from the camera system's data and released by the FBI showed a man in a face mask, gloves and backpack at her door overnight.

No suspects have been named in the case. The Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery. The FBI is also offering a separate reward of $100,000.

Savannah Guthrie's appeals

Savannah Guthrie has made several appeals for people with information about her mother to come forward, including a tearful plea in a two-part interview this week on "Today."

"We are in agony. We are in agony," an emotional Guthrie told Kotb in a clip released Wednesday. "It is unbearable, and to think of what she went through, I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night, and in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought."

She and her siblings have also released video pleas on social media.

As authorities continued to search for her mother, Guthrie stepped back from her duties at NBC, including dropping out of hosting the network's 2026 Winter Olympics broadcast last month.

"Someone needs to do the right thing," Savannah Guthrie said in Wednesday's clip. She also said, "I will not hide my face, but she needs to come home now."