Savannah Guthrie's brother Camron urges Nancy's possible abductor to contact family

Camron Guthrie, the brother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, made another appeal Thursday for the return of their mother, Nancy Guthrie, following her disappearance over the weekend from her Tucson, Arizona, home in what authorities believe may have been an abduction.

"Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you," Camron Guthrie said in a post shared to Savannah Guthrie's Instagram account. "We haven't heard anything directly. We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward," he continued in the video. "But first, we have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you, and we are waiting for contact."

The video was released at about 5 p.m. local time, which was the first deadline given in a ransom note, FBI Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke said during a news conference Thursday, though the deadline didn't specify a time zone.

FILE -- Savannah Guthrie and her mother Nancy Guthrie on the "Today" show on April 17, 2019. Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Camron, along with his siblings, Savannah and Annie Guthrie, also released an emotional video Wednesday night pleading for the return Nancy Guthrie.

Her family reported her missing to authorities Sunday after not finding her at home when they were told she had missed church that morning.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS News that Nancy Guthrie had dinner at Annie Guthrie's home Saturday, and that Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, later drove her home. The details were first reported by The New York Times.

The FBI announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery or the arrest and conviction of people involved in her disappearance.

"Right now, we believe Nancy is still out there," Nanos told reporters during a news conference. "We want her home."