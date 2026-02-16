Nancy Guthrie's family members have been cleared as suspects, sheriff says

All family members of Nancy Guthrie have been cleared as suspects in her disappearance, authorities in Arizona said Monday, noting that this includes their spouses.

"The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a statement.

Nanos said that to suggest that the family aren't victims "is not only wrong, it is cruel."

Nancy Guthrie, 84, is the mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie. Savannah Guthrie and her two siblings, Annie and Camron, have made repeated video pleas for their mother's safe return since she was reported missing Feb. 1. Investigators believe Nancy Guthrie was forcibly taken from her Tucson home in the middle of the night.

Savannah Guthrie posted her latest video Sunday night, urging whoever is holding her mother to "do the right thing."

"It's been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say we still have hope, and we still believe," she said in a video posted to Instagram.

"And I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, that it's never too late. And you're not lost or alone. And it is never too late to do the right thing. And we are here. We believe. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being. And it's never too late."

As the search for Guthrie continues, law enforcement sources told CBS News that one of the high-tech tools investigators have deployed in the case is a tracking device known as a "signal sniffer" in an effort to detect possible signals from her heart pacemaker. Officials said Guthrie's pacemaker app showed a disconnect from her phone at 2:28 a.m. on Feb. 1, the day she was reported missing.

Investigators, mounting the device on a helicopter, flying slow and low, have tried to determine if Guthrie's pacemaker is emitting any detectable signals that could be used to help target her whereabouts, according to the sources.