Watch CBS News
U.S.

Accomplice not ruled out in Nancy Guthrie disappearance, Arizona sheriff says

By Amanda Arden,
Jonathan Vigliotti
Jonathan Vigliotti
Correspondent
Jonathan Vigliotti is a CBS News correspondent based in Los Angeles. Vigliotti's reporting has taken him to more than three dozen countries and territories across six continents.
Read Full Bio
Jonathan Vigliotti,
Jordan Freiman
News Editor
Jordan Freiman is a news editor for CBSNews.com. He covers breaking news, trending stories, sports and crime. Jordan has previously worked at Spin and Death and Taxes.
Read Full Bio
Jordan Freiman,
Alex Sundby
Senior Editor
Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writing about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multistate lottery jackpots to the July Fourth hot dog eating contest.
Read Full Bio
Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

Investigators have not ruled out that an accomplice aided the suspected kidnapper seen in doorbell camera video outside the Tucson, Arizona, home of Nancy Guthrie the night of her disappearance, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. 

Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie, 84, was forcibly taken from her home in the middle of the night before she was reported missing Feb. 1. Nanos told CBS News partner network BBC News in an interview Tuesday that he believes Guthrie was targeted in the apparent abduction. 

The video recovered from Guthrie's Google Nest doorbell camera, which was shared by the FBI last week, is the only video that Google has been able to recover from the cameras at Guthrie's home, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. There are additional cameras from the property that engineers are still working through as they try to recover usable video. Investigators are hopeful that tech companies working on the videos will uncover more, according to the sheriff's department. 

A combination of images captured by Nancy Guthrie's home security camera
A combination of images captured by a security camera show what the FBI describes as an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance at her home in Tucson, Arizona, Feb. 1, 2026. Pima County Sheriff's Department via Reuters

Authorities haven't named a suspect or person of interest in the case, and did not provide further information about a possible accomplice. The FBI described the suspect seen in the doorbell camera video as a male who is between about 5 feet, 9 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall with an average build.

"Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, her two siblings and their spouses were all cleared as suspects in the case, the Pima County Sheriff's Department announced Monday as the high-profile investigation entered its third week.

Nanos said the Guthrie family has cooperated with investigators. 

"We really put them through the wringer," Nanos said. "We not just interview them, we take their cars, we take their houses, we take their phones, all this stuff — and we're not taking it. They're giving it to us voluntarily. They have been 100% cooperative with us through everything we've asked. They are victims. They are not suspects."   

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos exits the press room past a missing person poster after giving an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona, Feb. 5, 2026.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos at a briefing in Tucson, Arizona, Feb. 5, 2026. Reuters/Rebecca Noble

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 when her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, dropped her off at her house after she spent the evening with him and her daughter, Annie Guthrie, at their home, authorities said.

Since Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, Savannah Guthrie, Annie Guthrie and their brother, Camron Guthrie, have appeared in videos pleading for their mother's return.

Investigators were looking into genetic genealogy options to check for matches with DNA evidence collected in the case after a DNA profile from a set of gloves didn't produce a match in a national database maintained by the FBI, the sheriff's department said Tuesday. The gloves were found about 2 miles away from Nancy Guthrie's home. 

The DNA profile also didn't match with different DNA evidence collected at the home, the sheriff's department said. 

Law enforcement sources told CBS News that investigators have been using a tracking device known as a "signal sniffer" in an effort to detect possible signals from Nancy Guthrie's heart pacemaker, which showed a disconnect from her phone in the early morning hours the night she went missing. 

CBS News has also learned the FBI is probing gun purchases in the Tucson area. According to the owner of an area gun store, an agent came in about a week or so ago and showed him several images with faces and names on them, and agents inquired about purchases in the last year. 

Jared Eggleston contributed to this report.

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue