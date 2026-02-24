Nancy Guthrie's family offering reward of up to $1 million for her whereabouts

Savannah Guthrie and her family are offering an additional reward of up to $1 million for any information leading to the whereabouts of their mother, Nancy Guthrie. The "Today" show co-host made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

In a new video posted to Instagram, Savannah Guthrie expressed hope that her mother will be found but also acknowledged that she "may be lost."

"She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves," Guthrie said.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since Feb. 1, when investigators believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.