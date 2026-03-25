Savannah Guthrie gives first interview since mom Nancy Guthrie's disappearance: "It is unbearable"

"Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie said her family is in agony as she made a tearful plea for someone "to do the right thing" nearly two months after her mother Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Arizona home.

Savannah Guthrie is speaking out about the ordeal in her first interview, which will be airing on "Today" on Thursday and Friday.

"We are in agony. We are in agony," an emotional Guthrie told her former co-host Hoda Kotb in a clip released Wednesday. "It is unbearable, and to think of what she went through, I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night, and in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought."

Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie, 84, was taken from her Tucson, Arizona, home after she was last seen on the night of Jan. 31. No suspects or persons of interest have been named in the case, but authorities have released doorbell camera images of a man wearing a mask and gloves at her door that night.

The Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery. The FBI is also offering a separate reward of $100,000.

"Someone needs to do the right thing," Savannah Guthrie said in Wednesday's clip. She also said, "I will not hide my face, but she needs to come home now."

Nancy Guthrie poses with daughter Savannah Guthrie in an undated photograph. Courtesy NBC/Today/Handout via Reuters

The Guthrie family said in a statement Sunday that they believe that people in southern Arizona "hold the key to finding resolution in this case" and urged residents to review camera footage, journal notes and text messages.

"We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11," the family said. "We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom's case."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating the disappearance along with the FBI, said earlier this month that various forms of evidence were being analyzed in the case. Authorities have also turned to the investigative technique of genetic genealogy to try to make the most of DNA evidence that's been collected.

The sheriff's department also warned people Tuesday about fundraising scams stemming from the high-profile case. The department said no GoFundMe page or any fundraising effort is associated with the investigation.

"The public is urged to remain vigilant and not send money to anyone claiming to raise funds related to this case," the department said on social media.