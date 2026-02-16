Signal sniffer to detect Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker deployed, law enforcement sources say

A device to detect emissions from Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker is among the tools investigators are using as their search for her continues into its third week, law enforcement sources told CBS News.

The high-tech tracking tool, called a "signal sniffer," has been mounted on a helicopter and may help detectives pinpoint her location, the sources said. Signal sniffers are often used in missing person cases because they can detect low-power electronic signals, such as those emitted by a pacemaker.

According to the sources, the helicopter carrying the device is flying slowly and at a low altitude over the area where investigators are still hoping to find Guthrie.

The 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing when she failed to show up for church on Feb. 1, after vanishing in the middle of the night from her home in Tucson, Arizona, apparently in an abduction.

Her family has issued multiple public pleas for Guthrie's safe return. The FBI recently released a description of a male suspect wanted in connection with her disappearance, who federal authorities say is roughly 5 feet 9 inches or 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build.

In chilling footage from the Nest doorbell at Guthrie's home, the man was seen wearing a black 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack, the FBI said. Sheriff Chris Nanos, of Pima County, Arizona, told CBS News that the backpack was sold exclusively at Walmart and called it one of the most promising leads in the case so far.

