Blood found inside home of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, source says

A little bit of blood was found inside the Arizona home of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, whose disappearance is being investigated as a crime, a law enforcement source familiar with the case told CBS News.

It is unclear whose blood it is, but it is being tested. Investigators and analysts are combing through the house in search of clues to the 84-year-old's disappearance.

Investigators believe that Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the middle of the night over the weekend, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS News. Nanos was expected to hold a briefing on the search late Tuesday morning local time.

The sheriff dismissed the possibility that Guthrie, who lives alone, may have wandered away from her home because he said she doesn't have any cognitive issues and her mobility is limited.

Authorities have been searching for Guthrie since Sunday. She was last seen at her home Saturday night, but no one knew she was missing until she didn't show up for church the next morning, Nanos said.

Guthrie takes daily medication, adding additional urgency to the search.

Savannah Guthrie asked people on social media Monday to pray for her mother.

"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant," she said on Instagram. "Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. we need you."

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on the "Today" show June 15, 2023. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

An official told CBS News that 88-Crime, an Arizona-based, non-profit program that works with law enforcement to help solve crimes, is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for "information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in the disappearance."

Nancy Guthrie's family has asked residents near her home to review their security footage from over the weekend, especially between the hours of 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sunday. When CBS News asked Nanos about the time frame, he said the department is starting with a narrow window and will expand outward.

"Keep looking. You never know what you'll see," Nanos told CBS News. "Maybe it's just a pair of headlights. But if you see something that just doesn't seem right in that neighborhood, please let us know. We can come and download all your digital evidence and take a look at it ourselves."