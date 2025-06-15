A full timeline of events in the shootings of 2 Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses

New developments in search for suspect in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers

New developments in search for suspect in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers

Authorities are still searching for the suspect after the targeted shootings of Minnesota lawmakers Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman.

Hortman and her husband were fatally shot at their home in Brooklyn Park early Saturday morning, officials said. Hoffman and his wife were shot and wounded roughly 5 miles away at their home in Champlin.

Officials have identified the suspect as Vance Boelter and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Here is a timeline of what we know so far.

June 14

2 a.m. — Champlin police receive a phone call about a shooting at Hoffman's home. A Champlin officer calls a neighboring agency to proactively check Hortman's home.

3:35 a.m. — Brooklyn Park police arrive at Hortman's home to find what appears to be a police vehicle in her driveway. The suspect, wearing a blue shirt with a black tactical vest underneath and blue pants, exits the Hortmans' home. Police exchange gunfire with the suspect, who then retreats back into Hortman's home and flees out the back door on foot.

Investigators work outside the home of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, where they were fatally shot, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Bruce Kluckhohn / AP

7:11 a.m. — A shelter-in-place warning is issued for a 3-mile radius around Edinburgh Golf Course in Brooklyn Park.

7:35 a.m. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz posts on social media that he has been briefed on the shootings and that the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement are on scene.

8:10 a.m. — Walz activates the State Emergency Operations Center.

Brooklyn Park police officers speaks with each other as they guard the entrance to a neighborhood on June 14, 2025 in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Getty Images

9:30 a.m. — Walz and several law enforcement officials give the first news conference on the shootings, confirming the Hortmans' deaths and offering condolences. Authorities also ask that Minnesotans not attend "No Kings" rallies taking place around the state.

12 p.m. — In a statement, President Trump says he has been briefed on the shootings. He adds, "Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America."

12:55 p.m. — CBS News confirms U.S. marshals have joined the manhunt for the shooting suspect.

Vance Boelter Federal Bureau of Investigation

3 p.m. — Law enforcement leaders identify Boelter as the suspect. They release several photos of Boelter, one of which appears to show him standing outside of one of the lawmakers' homes, wearing a mask and dressed like a police officer.

Walz orders U.S. and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff in Hortman's memory.

3:20 p.m. — Police lift shelter-in-place alert in Brooklyn Park.

A U.S. flag flies at half-staff at the Minnesota State Capitol on June 15, 2025. WCCO

3:50 p.m. — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office releases reports on the deaths of Hortman and her husband. Each died of multiple gunshot wounds, the examiner said, and the manner of death was homicide.

4:45 p.m. — The FBI offers a $50,000 reward for information leading to Boelter's arrest and conviction.

June 15

10:50 a.m. — Boelter's vehicle found near Minnesota Highway 25 and 301st Avenue in Sibley County, according to a government alert. Residents are asked to keep their doors locked and vehicles secured as law enforcement searches properties in the area.

Authorities found Vance Boelter's vehicle abandoned near Minnesota Highway 25 and 301st Avenue on June 15, 2025, in Sibley County, Minnesota. WCCO