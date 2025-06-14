Authorities advise public not to attend "No Kings" events in Minnesota following targeted shootings

Authorities are urging the public not to attend the "No Kings" events in Minnesota on Saturday following targeted shootings of lawmakers overnight.

So far, multiple "No Kings" events have already been canceled, including in Anoka and northeast Minneapolis, following the shootings targeting the homes of DFL Sen. John Hoffman and DFL Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman. Gov. Tim Walz has since said Hortman and her husband are dead, and Hoffman and his wife are wounded following the "politically motivated" shooting.

The Minnesota State Patrol is urging the public to stay away from any of Saturday's planned "No Kings" protests because fliers for events were found in the suspect's vehicle. Officials say a manifesto with the names of other politicians, including U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, was also inside.

Given the targeted shootings of state lawmakers overnight, we are asking the public to not attend today’s planned demonstrations across Minnesota out of an abundance of caution. pic.twitter.com/7hFccnrQUT — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) June 14, 2025

Read the previous statement from the No Kings coalition below:

"Out of an abundance of caution, the No Kings event in Northeast Minneapolis has been canceled. Our hearts are with the elected officials targeted in last night's shooting, their families, and everyone impacted by this tragedy. "Some events in other parts of the greater Minneapolis area are still moving forward at this time, and we are actively monitoring the situation. We remain in close communication with local and state officials and will follow all safety guidance to protect our communities."

It is unclear if the No Kings event in St. Paul will continue.

Organizers of "No Kings: Nationwide Day of Defiance" call it "a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration."

Additional information on a suspected shooter or shooters in the targeted shootings was not immediately available. WCCO has confirmed that ATF agents responded to the situation and are participating in the manhunt.