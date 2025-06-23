Minnesota lawmaker shootings suspect had nearly 50 firearms at his Green Isle home, warrant reveals

Here is a new look at the timeline of the Minnesota lawmaker shootings

Search warrants show police recovered nearly 50 firearms from the home of Vance Boelter, the man charged in the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses earlier this month.

Law enforcement carried out a search warrant at Boelter's Green Isle, Minnesota, home the afternoon of June 14, just hours before police arrested him nearby, ending a manhunt that lasted over 36 hours.

Documents reveal that investigators found a total of 48 guns in Boelter's home as well as a tub of ammunition. Of those guns, there were 20 rifles, 15 revolvers, nine shotguns and four pistols. Additionally, charges say officers found at least three AK-47 assault rifles and a 9mm handgun inside an SUV registered to Boelter.

On a desk inside his residence, law enforcement found a notecard with the names and states of public officials written on it, according to the search warrant. Investigators also recovered nearly $18,000 in cash from the home.

Boelter, 57, is accused of shooting state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette around 2 a.m. on June 14, shortly before fatally shooting state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark in their Brooklyn Park home. In between the two shootings, investigators said Boelter visited the homes of two other Democratic legislators. Those lawmakers have since identified themselves as state Rep. Kristin Bahner and Sen. Ann Rest.

Police caught up to Boelter at the Hortmans' home, where they exchanged fire with him, the FBI said. Boelter, however, escaped out the back door after allegedly killing the Hortmans.

While searching the area near the Hortmans' house, a search warrant shows police found a ballistic vest, a disassembled 9mm handgun, a mask and a gold police-style badge.

Court documents say investigators searched a storage locker in Minneapolis rented out by Boetler and found empty rifle cases, gun-cleaning supplies and a bike.

According to an affidavit filed by an FBI special agent, Boelter's wife told the investigator they were "preppers," meaning they "prepare for major or catastrophic incidents." She says her husband gave her a "bailout plan," including a directive to go to her mother's home in southwestern Wisconsin.

Boelter is charged in the state of Minnesota with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder. He is also facing six charges in federal court, including stalking and murder.

He is scheduled back in federal court in St. Paul for his second hearing on Friday.

