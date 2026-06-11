Hoffman family releases statement after Vance Boelter guilty plea in federal court: "There is no justice"

Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman's family released a statement Thursday afternoon addressing Vance Boelter's change of plea in federal court, saying that "there is not justice when our family and our state will never truly heal."

John Hoffman was wounded when Boelter, dressed as a police officer, shot him and his wife in their Champlin home on the morning of June 14, 2025. He would later go on to fatally shoot former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

Boelter pleaded guilty to six federal charges, including stalking, murder and firearms violations on Thursday morning. Under the terms of the plea deal, his recommended sentence will be two consecutive terms of life in prison followed by 40 years. He will not face the death penalty, according to U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen, which was part of the proposed plea agreement.

"There is no justice for Mark and Melissa Hortman," Hoffman's family said in the statement.

"While the legal process may provide accountability, true healing requires something more from all of us," the statement goes on to say. "The choice we've made is to go forward with public service and being present for our community."

Hoffman's family has also sued Boelter, accusing him of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to the civil complaint filed in April. John and his wife Yvette Hoffman were hospitalized for approximately six weeks after the shooting. Their daughter Hope Hoffman, who was home at the time and called 911, suspended her education because of the emotional trauma she suffered, the suit says.

Though Boelter pleaded guilty in federal court, he also faces state-level charges including two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, felony cruelty to an animal and impersonating a police officer. That case will continue, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Thursday afternoon.