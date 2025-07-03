Vance Boelter, man charged in Minnesota lawmaker shootings, due back in federal court

Vance Boelter, the man accused of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses, is due back in federal court on Thursday.

Boelter, 57, appeared in court last Friday, where his defense was granted a motion to move his detention and preliminary hearing. He told the court he hadn't slept in about two weeks and complained of poor conditions at the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minnesota. The Sherburne County sheriff disputed those claims.

Boelter is accused of killing Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, as well as shooting state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, who survived. He was charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office with two counts of murder, two counts of stalking and two weapons charges. Boelter may face the death penalty if convicted. He also faces state charges, and could face life without parole if convicted.

Thursday's hearing is expected to address whether Boelter should remain in custody without bail and affirm that there is probable cause to proceed with the case. He's not expected to enter a plea. Prosecutors need to secure a grand jury indictment first, before his arraignment, which is when a plea is normally entered.

After his previous hearing, Boelter was to be moved to a segregated area of the jail and taken off suicide watch.

Authorities say Boelter impersonated a police officer and shot the lawmakers and their spouses at their respective Twin Cities homes on June 14. He was arrested at his Sibley County home after a 36-hour manhunt that officials said was the largest in state history. Police recovered more than 50 guns from his Green Isle, Minnesota, home and his vehicle.