In wake of lawmaker attacks, Minnesota Legislature increases criminal penalties for impersonating police officers

Minnesotans will soon face tougher consequences if they disguise themselves as law enforcement to deceive the public in response to the lawmaker shooting attacks last summer.

A bill to boost criminal penalties is on its way to Gov. Tim Walz's desk Wednesday following a unanimous Senate vote; all House members approved it last month. A spokesperson for Walz said he will sign it into law.

The move comes almost a year after a masked man pretending to be a police officer shot Minnesota lawmakers at their homes last summer, killing former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and wounding state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

Hoffman carried the bill in the Senate and described what he witnessed June 14, 2025, when he opened the door to the accused assassin who now faces federal murder, stalking and firearms charges.

"This bill helps reinforce trust in legitimate law enforcement officers in our state, and it sends a clear signal to people that will face stiff and severe consequences if they violate that trust," Hoffman said. "When I answered the door on June 14, I did so because of the trust, and I never want another person in the state to have that trust shattered."

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper holds a vistor's bag inside the Capitol complex. WCCO

Hoffman and his family are suing Vance Boelter — the person charged with the crime — in civil court to seek damages for the financial, emotional and physical harm they say they faced that night and continue to experience. Hoffman, according to court filings, lost the full use of his left arm and hand and suffered permanent damage to his digestive and urinary systems.

Prosecutors say Boelter had a hit list with the names of other Democrats on it, and he visited two other DFL lawmakers' homes that night. But the entire Legislature was on alert in the early morning hours as law enforcement began what turned into a roughly 40-hour manhunt to apprehend the suspect.

Sen. Jeff Howe, R-Rockville, described answering his door to police that morning informing him of the attacks.

"I assume, because I had seen that vehicle, that that was a law enforcement officer, and it was, as we should be able to be reassured that that's it," Howe said. "He came inside my house, and then he told me what had happened and what little hair I have on my head stood straight up."

Separately, lawmakers are considering a special unit within State Patrol which oversees Capitol security, to protect lawmakers off Capitol grounds if they face credible threats. They are also discussing boosting funding to keep the weapons screenings — new to the Capitol this session — at all public entrances operating 24/7.

The House and Senate passed their own versions of the proposal and met Wednesday to work through the differences to find a compromise in the session's final days. They must end on May 18.

State data show last year, 93 threats against lawmakers were reported to the Minnesota State Patrol, which is a 400% increase over the year before with 18 threats reported.