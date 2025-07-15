U.S. Attorney says grand jury indictment of Vance Boelter in Minnesota lawmaker shootings is first step in seeking death penalty

A federal grand jury Tuesday handed down a six-count indictment against Vance Boelter, the man accused of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses last month, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Boelter, 57, is charged with killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, as well as shooting state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, who survived.

The grand jury indictment includes:

Stalking of Melissa Hortman with intent to murder Stalking of John Hoffman with intent to murder Murder of Melissa Hortman (capital offense) Murder of Mark Hortman (capital offense) Shooting of Melissa and Mark Hortman Shooting of John and Yvette Hoffman and attempted shooting of Hope Hoffman

If convicted on the stalking or shooting charges, Boelter could face a maximum sentence of life in prison. If convicted on the murder charges, he could face life in prison or the death penalty.

Joseph H. Thompson, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota, who led Tuesday's news conference, says the indictment includes a "notice of special findings," which he says is the first step in seeking the death penalty.

"The ultimate decision on whether to seek the death penalty will not come for several months," Thompson said. "And will ultimately be decided by Attorney General (Pam) Bondi with input from the Capitol Case Unit in the Department of Justice, along with this office and the victims."

Boelter also faces state charges, and could face life without parole if convicted on those.

Thompson previously said the federal case will precede Hennepin County's case because of the serious issues involved.

"Vance Boelter committed a terrible act of political violence and extremism — a targeted political assassination that was unprecedented in the state of Minnesota," Thompson said Tuesday. "It's been a terrible, personal tragedy for the Hoffman and Hortman families and something that has rocked the entire state of Minnesota and even the country."

Authorities say Boelter impersonated a police officer and shot the lawmakers and their spouses at their respective Twin Cities homes on June 14. He was arrested at his Sibley County home after a 36-hour manhunt that officials said was the largest in state history.

Earlier this month, Boelter made a court appearance where he waived his right to a probable cause hearing and a detention hearing he had scheduled. He told the judge he was "looking forward to the truth about the 14th [getting] to the public."

In a previous court appearance, Boelter told the court he hadn't slept in about two weeks and complained of poor conditions at the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minnesota. The Sherburne County sheriff disputed those claims.

Police recovered more than 50 guns from his Green Isle, Minnesota, home and his vehicle.

This story will be updated.