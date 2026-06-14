Sen. John Hoffman reflects on shooting that targeted him and his family one year later

June 14 is a day of mourning for the Hoffman family.

A year ago, Sen. John Hoffman was shot nine times, his wife, Yvette, eight and their daughter, Hope, was hurled across the room.

WCCO is looking back at how the family has spent the past year after their safety was shattered.

"I am grateful, grateful for the nurses, the doctors, the specialists, the EMTs, grateful for the police officers who were first on scene and grateful for the state patrol, there's just a sense of gratitude that's so huge," John Hoffman said in February during an interview with WCCO's Caroline Cummings.

From D.C. to St. Paul, support poured in, praising Yvette Hoffman for her work in education and John and Hope Hoffman for their work supporting people with disabilities.

Sarah St. Louis has a son with a disability and is an advocate for the community.

"He has worked day and night tirelessly to make sure our community is protected," she said.

And he came back to keep fighting. He was admittedly a changed man.

"What happened on June 14 was tragic and will impact me and my family forever, but as a Minnesotan and an American, I do know this: we can't let the evil of the night win," John Hoffman said.

As he plans to run again, he says he has a new conviction to protect more people.

"I was shot nine times because I was dehumanized; I was shot nine times because he was allowed to dehumanize human beings," John Hoffman said.

Now he says he'll fight harder for the voice and friend he lost.

"She still would smirk at me. I want her smirking again, I miss her, deeply," John Hoffman said.

Amidst that deep loss, he's gained deep perspective.

"You know, I want to be able to wake up every morning and be grateful for being alive, my child and wife being alive and I wish I could wake up and be grateful Melissa and Mark were alive," he said.

One big move John Hoffman just made: his bill got through to give tougher penalties to people who impersonate law enforcement. He got a rare unanimous Senate vote.

John Hoffman credits his daughter, Hope, for calling 911 and saving their lives.