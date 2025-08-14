Hennepin County attorney announces grand jury indictment of Vance Boelter

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has secured a grand jury indictment against Vance Boelter, the man accused in the June 14 killing of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark and the wounding of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife.

Moriarty announced the following state charges against Boelter in a news conference held on Thursday afternoon:

Two counts of first-degree premeditated murder

- Melissa Hortmam

- Mark Hortman

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

- John Hoffman

- Yvette Hoffman

- Hope Hoffman

- State Rep. Kristin Bahner

Felony cruelty to an animal

- The Hortmans' family dog, Gilbert

Impersonating an officer



Moriarty's office notes that a guilty verdict for just one of the first-degree murder charges carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

This is the first criminal charge Boelter faces in connection with Bahner, whose house Boelter is accused of targeting between the separate shootings at the Hortman and Hoffman houses. Investigators said Boelter visited Bahner's Maple Grove home and knocked on her door, but she was away with her family on vacation at the time.

"The damage done to the victims — those with us, those who were taken from us, and to our entire community — has opened wounds that will never heal," Moriarty said in a written statement. "These charges reflect the weight of Mr. Boelter's crimes, and our thoughts are with Melissa and Mark Hortman's family, the Hoffman family, Rep. Bahner, and Sen. (Ann) Rest."

Boelter pleaded not guilty to federal charges earlier this month during an arraignment hearing.

This story will be updated.