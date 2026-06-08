Vance Boelter will not face death penalty in Minnesota lawmaker shootings, DOJ says

Vance Boelter, the man accused of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses nearly a year ago, will not face the death penalty on federal charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice said there was no recommendation to seek the death penalty in the June 14, 2025, shootings, which killed former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and wounded Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

"Bringing justice to the families and loved ones of victims of violence is the number one priority of the Department of Justice," a spokesperson for the agency said in a written statement to WCCO on Monday. "Prosecutors worked hard on this case to make sure he was held accountable to the fullest extent possible."

Boelter, 58, is facing six federal charges, including two counts of stalking, two counts of murder and two counts of firearms violations. He appeared in court in April in connection with the criminal case.

According to federal law, the two counts of murder are punishable by death or life in prison, though the federal agency, which cited case law, said the stalking charges weren't likely death penalty-eligible.

U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen submitted a recommendation regarding the death penalty in April to the assistant attorney general for the criminal division of the agency.

Boelter also faces state charges, including two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count each of felony cruelty to an animal and impersonating an officer. A guilty verdict for one of the first-degree murder charges carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The Hoffman family has filed a lawsuit against Boelter, which accuses him of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and negligence per se, according to the civil complaint.

NOTE: The attached video first aired on April 17.