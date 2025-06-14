Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff after Rep. Melissa Hortman's slaying, Sen. John Hoffman's shooting

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings effective immediately, following what officials are calling the "politically motivated" shootings of DFL Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

"Today Minnesota lost a great leader. A formidable public servant and a fixture of the state Capitol, Melissa Hortman woke up every day determined to make our state a better place," Walz said. "She served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, and tirelessness. Minnesota's thoughts are with her loved ones."

Private individuals and businesses are encouraged to do the same.

Additionally, Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were wounded at their home in Champlin. They remain hospitalized.

The Person of Interest in this case, Vance Luther Boelter, is still at large and is considered dangerous. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call 877-996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.

Hortman, 55, represented Minnesota House District 34B — which covers Brooklyn Park, Coon Rapids and Champlin. She was elected to the Minnesota Legislature in 2004 and was in her 11th term. She and her husband leave behind two children.