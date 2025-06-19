Federal prosecution of Melissa Hortman's alleged killer will precede state case, HCAO says

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says it has no plans to drop the state charges against Vance Boelter, the man accused of killing Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark this past weekend inside their home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, both survived being shot multiple times inside their Champlin home. The couple is still recovering in the hospital.

Boelter is accused of impersonating a police officer — clad in tactical vest and a full-head silicon mask of a bald, older man — on the morning of the attacks.

A spokesperson with the office says they're in "frequent contact" with the U.S. Attorney's Office, which "has the legal authority to determine the order in which Mr. Boelter is prosecuted."

"Both federal court and state court have jurisdiction in this matter. The state charges have not been dismissed – nor are there any plans to dismiss the charges," the spokesperson said.

Mark and Melissa Hortman WCCO

The federal charges against Boelter carry the possibility of the death penalty: two counts of murder; two counts of stalking; and two weapons charges.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty charged Boelter with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder on Saturday. In a press conference two days later, she said the move was made in order to obtain a nationwide arrest warrant, and that level is also the highest that can be charged via complaint.

Moriarty says she is seeking a first-degree murder charge as well for Boelter, which could result in life without parole if he's convicted.

"I want to assure our community and all those who are grieving that we will seek justice and accountability for the victims of these heinous crimes," Moriarty said.

Before wounding the Hoffmans and killing the Hortmans, Boelter is accused of going to the homes of two other Democratic legislators.

Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman with his wife, Yvette Hoffman (right), and his daughter, Hope Hoffman (left). John Hoffman via Facebook

Rep. Kristin Bahner, DFL-Maple Grove, said on Wednesday her family's "change of plans" kept them safe on Saturday night, which she attributed to "divine intervention." Bahner said she had been shielding her family from the news "in the hope that they can remain unscathed."

State Sen. Ann Rest, DFL-New Hope, announced on Monday she was targeted while at home, but Boelter was reportedly scared off by a police officer before approaching the residence.

"I am so grateful for the heroic work of the New Hope Police Department and its officers," Rest said. "Their quick action saved my life."

Boelter is scheduled back in federal court in St. Paul for his second hearing on June 27.

On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz announced the Hortmans will lie in state. Hours earlier, the governor and First Lady Gwen Walz joined hundreds Wednesday night on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol to pay their respects to the Hortmans with a candlelight vigil. Many said it wasn't a political gathering; it was Minnesotans coming together to reflect and to send a message that political violence is unacceptable.

The city of Champlin is holding a community update and healing event on Friday at Champlin High School at 5:30 p.m. Mayors from both Champlin and Brooklyn Park will be on hand, as well as council members to help facilitate conversations, offer support and provide resources as both communities and the state continue to grieve.

