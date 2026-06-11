State case against Vance Boelter will continue despite federal guilty plea, Hennepin County attorney says

The state-level case against Vance Boelter — the man who pleaded guilty in federal court to shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses — will continue, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced Thursday afternoon.

Boelter faces two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, felony cruelty to an animal and impersonating a police officer in Hennepin County.

"Mr. Boelter will sit in a Hennepin County courtroom and be held accountable for his actions. We are in contact with the U.S. Attorney's Office about transferring Mr. Boelter into our custody," Moriarty said shortly after Boelter pleaded guilty in federal court.

Boelter originally pleaded not guilty to two federal counts of stalking, two counts of murder and two counts of firearms violations in the June 14, 2025 shootings that killed former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were also wounded in the shooting spree.

Earlier this week the U.S. Department of Justice said it would not seek the death penalty against Boelter as part of the proposed plea agreement, according to a letter from U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Boelter will be sentenced to two consecutive terms of life imprisonment followed by 40 years.

"This was a devastating wave of targeted political violence that shocked our state and the nation. My thoughts are with the Hoffmans, and with Mark and Melissa's family and loved ones as the federal phase ends and we approach state prosecution," Moriarty said.

If he is found guilty of his state-level charges of first-degree premeditated murder, Boelter would face a mandatory life in prison sentence.

Moriarty's office noted that state sentences are not affected by presidential pardons.