Renee Good's brothers to testify on Capitol Hill on federal agents' use of force
Renee Good's brothers will be among several people testifying on Capitol Hill Tuesday afternoon about federal agents and their use of force.
Their testimony comes a day after the Hennepin County Attorney's Office sent letters to both the department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security requesting evidence in Good's killing.
Here are the latest developments on Operation Metro Surge:
- Every federal officer in Minneapolis will soon have a body camera, according to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
- Former CNN anchor Don Lemon, who was charged last week over his coverage of an anti-immigration enforcement protest at a St. Paul church, told ABC's Jimmy Kimmel that he offered to turn himself in, but was arrested by about a dozen federal agents in a Los Angeles hotel.
- Rep. Kelly Morrison said she got her first look inside the Whipple Federal Building and called the conditions "unacceptable."
- A federal judge has lifted a temporary restraining order tied to the investigation of the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by Border Patrol in Minneapolis.
Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison to address impact of federal detention on children
Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison will join school leaders to discuss the impact of federal detention on children and families in Minnesota.
How to watch
- What: Walz, Ellison address impact of federal detention of children
- Who: Walz, Ellison, Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett, education and health leaders
- When: 12:45 p.m. Tuesday
- How to watch: You can watch live in the player above or on YouTube.
Brothers of Renee Good to testify about federal agents' use of force at Capitol Hill hearing
Renee Good's brothers will be among those who testify at a hearing in Washington, D.C., Tuesday afternoon as part of an inquiry into federal agents and their use of force.
The hearing, which starts at 2 p.m., is organized by two Democrats: Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Robert Garcia of California.
Richfield observer's encounter with Border Patrol leads to court filing alleging "retaliation"
As the immigration crackdown continues in Minnesota, Nicole Cleland, a resident of Richfield, Minnesota, believes federal agents identified her through facial recognition software.
Cleland has actively protested against the deployment of federal agents in the Twin Cities. She says she's a trained observer, following officers of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as Customs and Border Protection. Her account is detailed in a lawsuit filed alongside other observers against the Department of Homeland Security
ICE claims that a man shattered his skull running into wall; Hennepin Healthcare doctors express skepticism
Intensive care nurses immediately doubted the word of federal immigration officers when they arrived at a Minneapolis hospital with a Mexican immigrant who had broken bones in his face and skull.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents initially claimed Alberto Castañeda Mondragón had tried to flee while handcuffed and "purposefully ran headfirst into a brick wall," according to court documents filed by a lawyer seeking his release.
But staff members at Hennepin County Medical Center determined that could not possibly account for the fractures and bleeding throughout the 31-year-old's brain, said three nurses familiar with the case.
Conditions inside Whipple Federal Building are "unacceptable," Minnesota lawmaker says after visit
A Minnesota congresswoman got her first look inside the Whipple Federal Building, calling the conditions heartbreaking and unacceptable.
The building is a hub for federal agents in town and is supposed to be a temporary home for people detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
"There were people in leg shackles. There were cold cement floors, no beds, no blankets; they did have showers, but told me no one had ever taken a shower," Democratic Rep. Kelly Morrison said.