Peggy Flanagan, Angie Craig prepare to face off in bid for DFL nomination for U.S. Senate

The race for U.S. Senate in Minnesota gets underway in less than a month, with both the DFL and GOP caucuses set for Feb. 3.

The DFL race pits two prominent party leaders, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Rep. Angie Craig, against each other.

The Democratic Party has struggled to define itself in the Trump era, with the party split between progressives and moderates. That same split is evident in the race for the DFL U.S. Senate nomination.

Flanagan is widely seen as the more progressive candidate; Craig is viewed as more moderate.

"My opponent, Angie Craig, voted in favor of the Laken Riley Act right out of the gate since the first vote under the second Trump administration, which strips immigrants of due process," Flanagan said.

Craig has received $3.5 million in contributions and has $2.9 million cash on hand. Flanagan has received $2.2 million in contributions and has $835,000 on hand.

Both candidates must navigate upcoming caucuses, conventions and a potential August primary before they face off against the Republican nominee in November.

Flanagan will have to run amidst a backdrop of evolving fraud scandals that have mushroomed under the Walz-Flanagan administration.

When asked if she and Gov. Tim Walz should have done more, Flanagan said, "You know, the governor has been clear that the buck stops with him. He has taken the lead here. And of course, I have expressed concern, and, you know, he has been clear with the legislature. They put additional measures in place."

But a key issue for Flanagan is just now emerging. On Thursday, the state's new paid family and medical leave act went into effect. If that rollout is a success, it could boost her campaign.

Historically, Minnesota has not done well with statewide roll-outs like MNsure and MNLARS. Flanagan is among the DFL leaders predicting that the program, which will provide paid leave to almost all Minnesotans, will be a success and widely popular.

On the Republican side, top candidates for U.S. Senate include former GOP Chair David Hann and former U.S. Senate candidate Royce White.

