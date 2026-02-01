ICE releases 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos from custody, lawyer says

Five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father have been released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, following a court order mandating their release, a lawyer familiar with their case told CBS News on Sunday.

U.S. District Judge Fred Biery on Saturday directed government officials to release Adrian Alexander Conejo Ramos and his son, who were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement earlier this month in Minnesota, from detention "as soon as practicable."

Since their detention, Liam and his father were held at the Dilley ICE detention center, a facility in Texas designed to house immigrant families with underage children who have been accused of violating federal immigration law.

Representatives for Liam and his father said the family is from Ecuador and that they entered the U.S. in 2024 under a now-defunct Biden-era system that allowed asylum-seekers to use a phone app to schedule an appointment to be processed at an official border entry.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, has said that it has no record of the family using that app, formerly known as CBP One. The agency has called Liam's father an "illegal alien" and accused him of trying to flee ICE officers when they sought to arrest him on Jan. 20 and abandoning Liam in a vehicle.

DHS officials have also alleged that ICE officers tried to get Liam's mother to take him in, but that she refused to do so. Individuals who have spoken with the family have disputed that claim, saying Liam's mother did not open the door out of concerns she would also be arrested by ICE.

