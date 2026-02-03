Brothers of Renee Good to testify about federal agents' use of force at Capitol Hill hearing

Renee Good's brothers will be among those who testify at a hearing in Washington, D.C., Tuesday afternoon as part of an inquiry into federal agents and their use of force.

The hearing is organized by two Democrats: Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Robert Garcia of California.

Good was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on Jan. 7 in south Minneapolis after dropping her 6-year-old son off at school. Her brothers Luke and Brent Ganger are set to testify, as well as Antonio Romanucci, the attorney representing Good's family.

How to watch:

What: Renee Good's brothers testify



Renee Good's brothers testify Where: Washington D.C.



Washington D.C. When: 2 p.m. CT



2 p.m. CT How to watch: You can watch live in the player above or on YouTube.



Aliya Rahman, a Minneapolis resident with a traumatic brain injury who was pulled from her car by agents while she was on her way to a medical appointment, will also appear before lawmakers. She can be heard on video telling the ICE officers she has a disability.

Marimar Martinez, a Chicago woman who was shot by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in October and Martin Rascon, a California man who was in a car when federal agents opened fire, will also testify.

Lawmakers are also set to hear from Seth Stoughton, the director of the University of South Carolina's excellence in policing and public safety program. In 2021, Stoughton served as an expert witness for the prosecution in Derek Chauvin's trial.

This story will be updated.