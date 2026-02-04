US Olympics hospitality house tweaks name from "Ice House" to "Winter House"

The Winter Olympics are a land of snow and frozen water — no "ice," though, at least not at the hospitality house being hosted by U.S. sports teams in Milan for the Games.

The Ice House has been officially renamed the Winter House, in a nod to the tension surrounding the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, commonly known as ICE.

"Our hospitality concept was designed to be a private space free of distractions where athletes, their families, and friends can come together to celebrate the unique experience of the Winter Games," said a release from the house sponsors, USA Hockey, US Speedskating and US Figure Skating.

Protests against ICE have broken out in Minnesota and across America after immigration officers killed two people.

The issue also sparked demonstrations in Italy when news broke that ICE was sending a handful of agents to assist with some Olympic-related security measures. The ICE agents will be working on computers inside, not in the streets, and are not part of the same unit that is cracking down in the U.S.

The Winter House is the closest thing these Games will have to a USA House — the usual hangout for athletes and their families typically hosted by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. The USOPC didn't open a USA House because of the spread-out nature of these Olympics and inability to bring all athletes to one location.

"I think it's wise," U.S. figure skater Amber Glenn said when asked about the name change. "It's unfortunate that the term ICE isn't something we can embrace because of what's happening and the implications of what some individuals are doing."

Asked about the name change, moguls skier Tess Johnson, who is in Milan this week before she competes hours away in Livigno, said she has thought a lot "about what it means to represent the States in this Games."

"I personally don't stand for any hate or violence," she said. "I am a huge proponent of what the Olympic and Paralympic movement stands for, which is connection, respect, unity, love, compassion. I think actions and conversations around those words are very meaningful to me."