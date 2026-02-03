As Columbia Heights students return to class, superintendent calls for ICE de-escalation

Class is back in session Tuesday for students at Columbia Heights Public Schools, one day after a racially and politically motivated bomb threat forced them to close for the day.

Their superintendent said their focus is squarely on returning home four other students in federal custody.

For many, it was a relief to see 5-year-old Liam Ramos return home to Columbia Heights just days ago. But his Superintendent Zena Stenvik said their struggle is far from over.

She said four other students are still in federal custody at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas, including a fourth grade student taken in nearly a month ago.

She also said dozens of parents of elementary schoolers have been taken by federal agents.

Stenvik said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been a constant presence at their schools, even staging from a school parking lot as recently as Monday.

She said one district employee was stopped by federal agents every single day during their commute last week.

Stenvik said while many are hoping for de-escalation, it's not something she's seen.

"We haven't seen any de-escalation yet in our community," Stenvik said. "Yesterday morning, ICE chose to park in our school parking lot, so no, we've not seen any de-escalation at this time. That would be very welcome, though. We'd love to see a reduction in our students being stopped on their way to school, our staff being stopped on their way to school and just the lurking about in our parks and parking lots."