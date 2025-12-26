Updated Minneapolis ordinance bans use of city lots, ramps for federal immigration enforcement

Minneapolis officials have banned government officials, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, from using city-owned lots and ramps as a staging area to enforce federal immigration laws, according to an updated city ordinance.

The City Council and Mayor Jacob Frey approved the update to the language of the ordinance earlier this month.

"No federal, state or local government entity or personnel is authorized to use any city-owned or city-controlled parking lot or ramp, vacant lot, or garage as a staging area, processing location, operations base, or any other similar use for enforcing federal immigration laws," the ordinance said.

The Minneapolis document defines a staging area as "an area that is used to assemble, mobilize, and/or deploy vehicles, equipment, or materials, and related personnel" to carry out federal immigration laws.

Frey signed an executive order with similar language on Dec. 3.

The updated language in the ordinance also includes a requirement that Minneapolis officials report on any public safety employees who assist federal officers with investigations into people who may be violating immigration laws. The reports must be given to the City Council and the mayor.

Both Minneapolis and St. Paul have city ordinances that prohibit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. The state of Minnesota has no law making it a "sanctuary state" for undocumented immigrants.

ICE operations targeting Somali immigrants began in the Twin Cities earlier this month, CBS News confirmed. Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security's assistant secretary, said on Dec. 12 that her agents have "arrested more than 400 illegal aliens including pedophiles, rapists, and violent thugs" since the operation began. It's unclear how many of those people are still detained or have been sent elsewhere.

On Saturday, thousands of people marched more than a mile along Minneapolis' Lake Street corridor in a massive, coordinated anti-immigration enforcement protest.