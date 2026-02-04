700 federal agents to leave Minnesota "effective immediately," border czar Tom Homan says

Border czar Tom Homan said in an update Wednesday morning that 700 federal agents would be leaving the Twin Cities area "effective immediately," due to an "unprecedented" level of cooperation between counties and immigration enforcement officials.

Homan said an unprecedented number of counties have allowed Immigration and Customs Enforcement to take custody of migrants in the country illegally from their jails. Homan said he's not requiring these jails to hold targets beyond their normal release time.

With the removal, roughly 2,300 federal agents remain in Minneapolis as part of Operation Metro Surge.

