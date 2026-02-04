Attorney claims she couldn't find client in federal custody, despite a federal release

"This operation is illegal on so many levels that it's hard to fathom," said Danielle Robinson Briand, attorney and owner of Justicias Law.

Pointed words Saturday from Robinson Briand after what she calls four days of chaos and fear for her client.

She says the Honduran mother of two — who has lived in Minnesota since 2019 — was taken into custody despite having a pending asylum case, a valid work permit and recent brain surgery.

"The whole experience was very traumatizing to her, and rightfully so. It was horrifying to not know what was going on, and they weren't telling her what was going on," said Robinson Briand.

Robinson Briand says she was repeatedly denied access to her client, and the agency didn't follow her habeas corpus rules.

"Respondents shall release petitioner with all of her personal effects. She didn't get everything back. And they keep the work permit and the social," said Robinson Briand.

Her case comes amid a lawsuit accusing ICE of blocking attorney access and violating court orders.

A federal judge recently criticized the agency, saying

"ICE has likely violated more court orders in January 2026 than some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence."

Robinson Briand says the emotional toll on families is devastating — especially for parents.

"People have lived horrendous experiences in their homes countries, and they come here and they're persecuted," she explained.

Robinson Briand says her client is alright after seeking medical care following her release, but the damage is lasting.

"It's something that I want to speak up about because we have to stop it now."

In response to that lawsuit, Homeland Security said any allegation that detainees can't access attorneys are false.

They said they also have access to phones to contact relatives or lawyers.