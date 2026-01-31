Judge denies Minnesota's request to stop Operation Metro Surge
A federal judge denied Minnesota's lawsuit to halt Operation Metro Surge Saturday morning. The judge stated in court documents that Minnesota had not met their burden of proof.
"Because there is evidence supporting both sides' arguments as to motivation and the relative merits of each side's competing positions are unclear, the Court is reluctant to find that the likelihood-of-success factor weighs sufficiently in favor of granting a preliminary injunction," the judge said in the ruling
Here's the latest developments in Minnesota and across the United States:
- Dozens of federal agencies saw their funding lapse at 12 a.m. Saturday, starting a partial government shutdown.
- Continued protests at Target stores with the purpose of asking Target to take a stronger stance over ICE actions in Minnesota.
- A memorial bike ride for Alex Pretti to take place on Saturday afternoon.
- Two journalists, CNN's Don Lemon and local journalist Georgia Fort were arrested Friday in connection to a protest inside a St. Paul, Minnesota, church.
- Tens of thousands took the streets of Minneapolis for a second week in a row protesting ICE actions in Minnesota.
AG Ellison releases statement about judge denial to halt Operation Metro Surge
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison released a statement after a federal judge denied the temporary restraining order meant to stop Operation Metro Surge.
His statement reads in part:
We're obviously disappointed in the court's ruling today, but this case is in its infancy and there is much legal road in front of us, so we're fighting on. We will continue to protect Minnesotans and raise the critical legal and constitutional issues at stake, and we will continue to be unrelenting in doing so. We know that these 3,000 immigration agents are here to intimidate Minnesota and bend the state to the federal government's will. That is unconstitutional under the Tenth Amendment and the principle of equal sovereignty. We're not letting up in defending our state's constitutional powers.
Together, we Minnesotans are using every tool we have and can dream of to protect each other during this harmful and dangerous surge. Everyday Minnesotans, small businesses, nonprofits, and others are creating and enacting brilliant and courageous nonviolent, civil-resistance strategies every day. My office and other public offices are adding creative legal strategies that very often are successful, and we will keep using the law in every way we can think of to protect Minnesotans. Many more people are adding their own unheralded actions. Everyone who values their neighbors, communities, and our way of life in our beloved state has something to contribute.
Texas judge orders release of 5-year-old Liam Ramos and his father by Tuesday
Texas federal judge, Fred Biery, ordered on Saturday that 5-year-old Liam Ramos and his father Adrian Conejo Arias be released no later than Tuesday.
The court filing states, "the case has its genesis in the ill-conceived and incompletely-implemented government pursuit of daily deportation quotas, apparently even if it requires traumatizing children."
The Texas court found the Constitution of the United States "trumps this administration's detention of Arias and his minor son."
In the document, Biery also writes "observing human behavior confirms that for some among us, the perfidious lust for unbridled power and the imposition of cruelty in its quest know no bounds and are bereft of human decency. And the rule of law be damned."
On Saturday, protesters gathered outside of Valley View Elementary School, where Liam was taken by ICE, demanding his return.
Photos and video of Liam being detained by ICE agents earlier this month sparked outrage nationwide.
Jamal Lundy, candidate for district 65 releases statement
Jamal Lundy, a candidate for Minnesota State Senate District 65, released a statement after being taken into custody on Friday in relation to a protest at a St. Paul church almost two weeks ago.
Lundy's statement reads in part:
Let me be absolutely clear. I will not allow President Trump to arrest me out of this campaign. I will continue my campaign for Minnesota State Senate District 65.
After learning of the arrest of several activists, I immediately retained counsel, who contacted the U.S. Attorney's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service to inquire about whether a warrant existed and to make clear that I was prepared to turn myself in should one be issued. For that reason, being awakened in the middle of the night by a militarized force with military-grade weapons drawn was deeply unsettling and wholly unnecessary.
The political persecution that I, along with activists and journalists, am facing is not rooted in any legitimate public safety concern. This has nothing to do with churches or immigration enforcement. This is about weaponizing the machinery of government to strip people of their right to resist unlawful, anti constitutional, immoral, and violent policies stemming from this administration's federal occupation of our state. In short, my arrest and the arrests of others represent an attempt to criminalize dissent under the cover of politics.
We must recognize this for what it is. Authoritarian, un-American, and unconstitutional.
Memorial bike ride for Alex Pretti to take place
Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop and Coffee Bar are hosting a memorial bike ride for Alex Pretti on Saturday afternoon. Pretti was an active cyclist and customer at the shop.
The bike ride will start at a local park. Cyclists will bike 10 miles, making stops at Pretti's memorial at 26th and Lyndale in Minneapolis, Renee Good's memorial at 34th and Portland and ending at the Minneapolis VA hospital where Pretti worked.
Operation Metro Surge to continue after judge denies Minnesota's request
Operation Metro Surge will continue after a judge denied Minnesota's temporary restraining order on Saturday morning. Court filings state Minnesota, Minneapolis and St. Paul have not met their burden of proof.
The argument to halt operations, in part, stated that the federal operation is "causing harm to the Twin Cities and State themselves, as well as their residents." Lawyers with the U.S. Department of Justice have called the lawsuit "legally frivolous."
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey released a statement after Menendez's ruling that stated in part:
"Of course, we're disappointed. This decision doesn't change what people here have lived through — fear, disruption, and harm caused by a federal operation that never belonged in Minneapolis in the first place. This operation has not brought public safety. It's brought the opposite and has detracted from the order we need for a working city. It's an invasion, and it needs to stop."
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi took to social media Saturday to laud the ruling, calling it "another HUGE" legal win for the Justice Department on X.