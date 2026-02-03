Meet Minneapolis reports deep impact of ICE surge on economy

The resulting turmoil of Operation Metro Surge has left its mark on businesses and events across the state and in Minneapolis in particular.

According to Meet Minneapolis, a January survey sent to its partners found 80% of respondents have experienced canceled, postponed or reduced bookings or sales in the wake of the ICE surge. The tourism organization said its 101 survey responses include restaurants, hotels, retail shops, service providers, arts and event organizers, among others.

The respondents indicated that the federal activity is being nearly universally felt, with 90% of partners saying they've been impacted, 90% saying fear or stress was affecting operations and 72% reporting staffing absenteeism, Meet Minneapolis said.

"We know that various neighborhoods and businesses are seeing some of those impacts as it relates to visitor traffic," said Courtney Ries, senior vice president of destination, branding and strategy for Meet Minneapolis.

Comedian John Mulaney postponed his January shows at the Armory. In addition, the Red Bull Heavy Metal qualifier was canceled.

Now, Meet Minneapolis said two smaller groups have canceled events at the Minneapolis Convention Center, but would not share many details beyond that.

"The convention center is still hosting dozens of events every week and we know that those events are safe, secure," said Ries.

Several large events still went on last month, Meet Minneapolis said, like the Twin Cities Auto Show and Minneapolis Boat Show.

Statewide, a spokesperson with Explore Minnesota said winter marketing campaign efforts have been put on pause "out of respect for the state's communities and to ensure dollars were being spent effectively."

In an effort to boost business, Meet Minneapolis recently announced the Mpls for Mpls campaign, inviting people to do things like shop locally, visit neighborhood restaurants and tip generously.

Meet Minneapolis is really trying to focus on small businesses that have been forced to make difficult decisions around reduced staffing and reduced hours, Ries said, during these unprecedented times.

"We know that everyone has their own personal kind of decision they have to make for their family right now, but for those who feel they can move about the city safely, and those that have the means to do so, we're really encouraging to help support these small businesses right now," said Ries.

Meet Minneapolis has provided a page with answers to questions surrounding the federal immigration enforcement in Minneapolis.