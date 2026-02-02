Columbia Heights Public Schools closed Monday due to threat

Columbia Heights Public Schools are closed on Monday "due to a credible threat," the district said.

"No students or staff should report to school today," Columbia Heights Public Schools wrote on social media.

The district said the closure was "out of an abundance of caution." It gave no information about the nature of the threat. WCCO has reached out to the Columbia Heights Police Department for more information.

The district includes five schools and has about 3,400 students, according to its website.

This story will be updated.