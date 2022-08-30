How to watch 'House of the Dragon,' the hit prequel to 'Game of Thrones' on HBO

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ollie Upton / HBO

"House of the Dragon," HBO's follow-up to "Game of Thrones," has continued to conquer the TV landscape since its record-setting premiere. Drawing in 10.2 million viewers with its second episode, the dragon-packed prequel has already been renewed for a second season.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about "House of the Dragon."

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire and Ice," this "Game of Thrones" spinoff takes place 200 years prior to the events of the original series, and follows the monarchs of Westeros during House Targaryen's bloody reign.

With critics calling "House of the Dragon a "magical miracle" and "as captivating as any season of 'Game of Thrones'," the prequel series seems to be a worthy successor to one of the most Emmy award-winning dramas of all time.

If you haven't been keeping up with the Targaryens, don't worry -- the dragon hasn't left the castle just yet. Keep reading to find out more about how to watch "House of the Dragon."

Ollie Upton / HBO

Where to watch 'House of the Dragon'

The fantasy series airs on HBO, and is available to stream on HBO Max.

"House of the Dragon," now streaming

How much does HBO Max cost?

HBO Max has two subscription tiers, an ad-supported subscription for $10 monthly and an ad-free plan available for $15 monthly.

HBO Max, $10 and up monthly

When to watch 'House of the Dragon'

Much like its predecessor, new episodes of "House of the Dragon" premiere Sundays, at 9 p.m. ET.

Ollie Upton / HBO

How many episodes of 'House of the Dragon' are there?

The first season of "House of the Dragon" will have 10 episodes, with the finale airing October 23. The series has already been renewed for Season 2.

Who is in 'House of the Dragon?'

"House of the Dragon stars Matt Smith ("The Crown"), Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans ("Notting Hill"), Steve Toussaint, Eve Best ("Nurse Jackie"), Sonoya Mizuno ("Ex Machina"), Fabien Frankel and Graham McTavish ("The Hobbit").

It was recently announced that a major casting shakeup will take place midway through the first season of "House of the Dragon." Rhaenyra Targaryen, Alicent Hightower, Laena Velaryon, and Laenor Velaryon -- all the child characters -- will all get adult doppelgängers. It's a move used in other popular shows such as "The Crown."

Emma D'Arcy will serve as adult Rhaenyra. Olivia Cooke ("Thoroughbreds") will step in as an older Alicent. Nanna Blondell will be an older Laena. And John Macmillan ("The Nevers") has been tapped as the elder Laenor.

