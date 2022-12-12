The best Christmas trees and Christmas tree deals you can shop right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Williams Sonoma

You're running out of time to buy a Christmas tree. It's too late to order a real tree online, so you should pick up an artificial Christmas tree while you still can. We've found a wide variety of the holiday living room staple on sale now.

Top products in this article:

Mr. Christmas Alexa compatible Christmas tree, $450 (reduced from $600)

The Holiday Aisle faux fir Christmas tree, $85 (reduced from $344)

The Holiday Aisle 6' faux spruce Christmas tree, $90 (reduced from $107)

Ahead, the best Christmas trees and Christmas tree deals in 2022.

Find artificial trees from Wayfair, Amazon and more in a variety of sizes and for a range of budgets. Choose from spruces to Donner firs. Some of these trees are pre-lit or even pre-decorated. You can also find a smart tree that's Alexa-compatible.

Mr. Christmas Alexa compatible 7'5" Christmas tree

Amazon

This reviewer-loved artificial Vermont spruce Christmas tree from Mr. Christmas is selling out fast -- it's only available in the 7'5" option now. This Christmas tree's lights have 40 different colors and functions, like a sparkle setting. You can also schedule them to turn on and off. Just tell Alexa.

Mr. Christmas Alexa compatible Christmas tree, $450 (reduced from $600)

The Holiday Aisle 6' faux spruce Christmas tree

Wayfair

Add a touch of pink to your space with this faux spruce Christmas tree that has frosted branches. Find it in three sizes. This tree comes in two pieces, and you'll need to fluff its branches.

The Holiday Aisle 6' faux spruce Christmas tree, $90 (reduced from $107)

KI Store 6' Christmas tree with ornaments and lights

KI Store via Amazon

If you don't want to shop for expensive lights and ornaments, this tree is for you. The crush- and fade-resistant artificial tree comes with a variety of Christmas tree essentials, including a tree topper, ribbon, floral decorations and ornaments that you arrange yourself. The Amazon seller also offers the tree with woodland-themed ornaments, or Christmas tree essentials with a blue-and-white winter theme.

KI Store 6' Christmas tree with ornaments and lights, $190

The Holiday Aisle 4'5" faux fir Christmas tree

Wayfair

Check out this jaw-dropping 75 percent off deal on a 4.4-star rated faux fir Christmas tree at Wayfair. Find the tree in two sizes.

The Holiday Aisle 4'5" faux fir Christmas tree, $85 (reduced from $344)

National Tree Company 7.5' artificial Christmas tree

Amazon

Choose from 10 sizes in this 4.5-star rated Dunhill fir artificial Christmas tree from Amazon. All sizes are on sale now. This tree's branches are pre-attached.

National Tree Company 7.5' artificial Christmas tree, $167 (reduced from $580)

Nordic Spruce 7'5" lighted faux spruce Christmas tree

AllModern

This 4.5-star rated artificial Nordic spruce tree from AllModern is pre-strung with clear white lights. Find it in three sizes.

Nordic Spruce 7'5" lighted faux spruce Christmas tree, $285

Costway pre-lit 4.5' Christmas tree

Costway via Walmart

If you have low ceilings, or are looking for a smaller tree to decorate an office or a bedroom, this pre-lit artificial Christmas tree is a great option. This crush-proof tree is trimmed with 200 softly glowing LED lights. It also comes with a metal base that includes plastic feet covers to protect your floor.

Costway 4.5' pre-lit Christmas tree, $75

Holiday Time 7'5" Donner fir artificial Christmas tree

Walmart

This 4.8-star-rated artificial Donner fir Christmas tree from Walmart has an extra-strong top branch to hold your tree topper without sagging.

Holiday Time Donner 7'5" fir artificial Christmas tree, $119

