Black Friday 2022 live blog: Today's best deals at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more
Black Friday 2022 is finally here, and there are plenty of great deals to shop today. So many deals, in fact, that your friends at CBS Essentials (that's us!) have launched this early Black Friday live blog to keep track of all the latest deals -- and the best deals -- this holiday season. Whether you're shopping for Christmas, Hanukkah or another occasion, we'll help you save money this year.
Black Friday deal: Get a 4.4-star-rated robot vacuum for just $99 at Walmart
It's pretty rare to find a robot vacuum for less than $100 -- never mind a top-rated, voice-activated one like the Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum. Head over to the Walmart Deals for Days Black Friday sale to get yours now for less than half its usual price.
The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn't skimp on features -- it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It's rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.
Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $99 (reduced from $249)
Black Friday surprise: PlayStation 5 is in stock at Walmart now
Here's a pretty big surprise out of the Walmart Black Friday sale: The once hard-to-find PlayStation 5 console is in stock at the Walmart website. (The retailer will also have consoles available in stores at 6 a.m.)
We don't know how long quantities will last, though. If you're planning on putting a PS5 under the Christmas tree this year, don't wait until Black Friday -- head over to the Walmart website now.
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559
Save $100 on the Apple iPad Mini this Black Friday at Amazon
Apple iPads are always a most-wanted holiday gift. If someone on your list is asking for an iPad Mini this year, you'll want to head over to Amazon and grab this best-selling tablet while it's on sale for $100 off.
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Walmart Deals for Days: Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 8
The newest Apple Watch just came out a couple months ago, but it's currently $50 off at Walmart during the retailer's Deals for Days Black Friday sale. It's the best deal we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 8 all year.
The waterproof Apple Watch Series 8 tracks your activity and your vitals -- it takes ECGs, warns against irregular heart rhythms, measures blood oxygen levels, provides ovulation estimates and can warn others when a serious fall or car accident is detected. It comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.
Apple Watch Series 8, $349 (reduced from $399)
Save 25% on all Casper mattresses for Black Friday
Black Friday is a great time to shop for a comfy new mattress. Get a great deal -- and a great night's sleep -- when you shop Casper's Black Friday sale today.
Casper is having a massive Black Friday sale. The brand's most-loved mattress, the Casper Original Hybrid, is 25% off now.
This mattress features three support zones to comfortably cradle your upper, middle and lower body. It's made with foam and springs. The foam layer is designed for comfort while the springs add more lift and airflow to the mattress.
Casper Original Hybrid mattress (queen), $1,445 (regularly $1,695)
Apple AirPods are $79 during Walmart's Black Friday sale
Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.
Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Walmart this week for $79. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $79 (reduced from $159)
Walmart Deals for Days: Get an LG 4K smart TV for $298 on Black Friday
LG makes excellent televisions, but they can often be pricey. Not so at Walmart Deals for Days -- you can get a 55" LG LCD 4K smart TV for $298, while supplies last.
This inexpensive TV from LG features 4K resolution, virtual surround sound, a "game optimizer" setting and active HDR for a stunning picture. This TV is a good choice for those who have a Google-based smarthome -- it works with "Hey, Google."
Walmart Black Friday deal: The Barbie Dreamcamper is $64
The Barbie Dreamcamper play set is on sale for $64 during Walmart's Black Friday sales event, Deals for Days. The 4.7-star-rated toy is on Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List, a slate of 55 toys the retailer predicts will be the hottest of Christmas 2022.
The Barbie vehicle typically retails for $100. During Black Friday, you can snag one for $36 off.
The Barbie Dreamcamper comes with more than 60 accessories, including a pool and a tall slide. The camper has a kitchen, dining area, sleeping area, bathroom and den with a TV for Barbie to hang out in.
Barbie Dreamcamper, $64 (reduced from $99)
The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle is just $299 for Black Friday
Walmart just dropped a new batch of Black Friday deals during the retailer's Deals for Days event. The major deals event includes $100 off a Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle.
Shop Walmart's Black Friday sale and save $100 on the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle.
This Black Friday deal includes the Nintendo Switch system and Nintendo Switch dock in black, two Joy-Con controllers, two Joy-Con strap accessories, one Joy-Con grip, a Nintendo Switch AC adapter, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe full game download insert and a three-month individual membership for Nintendo Switch Online.
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, $299 (regularly $399)
Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale at Amazon for Black Friday
Don't buy the new second generation Apple AirPods Pro through Apple -- Walmart and Amazon have the best price right now. You can get the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $200, a savings of $50. That's the best price we've seen for these 4.7-star-rated earbuds, ever.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
Black Friday deal: This on-sale Space NK beauty Advent calendar includes full-size products
Space NK's on-sale beauty Advent calendar features 25 mini and full-size beauty, skincare and hair surprises. The coveted calendar is currently $56 off for Black Friday.
One of the most-wanted Advent calendars of the season, the Space NK Beauty Advent calendar features $1,002 worth of beauty products from top brands: La Mer, Olaplex, Rose Inc, Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant and Charlotte Tilbury, to name a few.
Space NK Beauty Advent calendar, $224 (regularly $280)
The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum is $299 at Walmart's Black Friday sale
You likely won't find a better deal on an Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum than this one at Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days. The robot vacuum is more than 50% off right now.
Looking to clean up after all that holiday company -- or better yet, clean up before they arrive? You can save on a 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum with an auto-empty station at Walmart's early Black Friday sale. The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum features 2,300Pa of suction, plus laser navigation and mapping with 110-minute battery life.
An auto-empty cleaning base is included.
Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum with auto-empty station, $299 (reduced from $699)
The next PS5 restock is happening today at Walmart
Walmart will be restocking the PlayStation 5 gaming console today, Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. EST. This PS5 restock is available to all customers -- no Walmart+ membership is required.
You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart.
- Playstation 5 Digital Edition God of War Ragnarok bundle, $459
- PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559
If you miss your chance today, you've got one more opportunity to score a PS5 this week -- Walmart will be restocking the console in stores for Black Friday. Most Walmart stores will open at 5 a.m. local time Friday, Nov. 25.
This adorable cookware set from The Pioneer Woman includes 19 kitchen essentials for just $49
Shop Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, and equip your kitchen with some sweet new cookware for under $50.
The Pioneer Woman's Blooming Bouquet cookware set comes in three colors and features Ree Drummond's signature Fancy Flourish floral print.
It includes 19 kitchen essentials. When you shop this Walmart Black Friday deal, you'll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a skillet, a mini skillet and a cast iron skillet, an Acacia wood spoon, an Acacia wood turner, a 4-piece melamine measuring cups set, a 4-piece melamine measuring spoons set and a 12" x 8" ceramic baker with a lid.
The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $49 (reduced from $60)
Shop the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $25 during Amazon's Black Friday sale
Amazon's Black Friday sale features some impressive Black Friday deals, including 50% off the 4.4-star-rated Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen). The Amazon smart speaker is on sale for just $25 right now.
The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot has a number of new-for-2022 features, including improved audio, a temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi built in (requires a compatible Eero network).
Use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), $25 (regularly $50)
Xbox Series X is in stock at Walmart now
Walmart just restocked the Xbox Series X today to kick off this week's Deals for Days sale. Find out how to get your hands on this popular console just in time for the holidays.
Because the restock is a Walmart+ member exclusive, you're going to want to sign up for Walmart+ before you shop this restock. (You must be a paid member -- free trials are not eligible to participate in this Xbox Series X restock.)
The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.
Walmart's best Black Friday TV deal: Get a stunning 70" Vizio for $448
Walmart's best Black Friday TV deals are selling out fast, but there's at least one must-see deal still available: You can get a 70" Vizio 4K smart TV for just $448 right now at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.
This 4.4-star-rated Vizio TV supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for a stellar picture. There's a dedicated gaming mode, too.
We like that this Vizio TV easily integrates into your Apple Home/Google Assistant smart home -- you can control the television via voice commands. You can even use your TV to check in to see who's ringing your smart home doorbell.
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV for $228
This 4.9-star-rated smart TV is on sale during Walmart's Black Friday deals event, Deals for Days.
The TCL Roku smart TV offers 4K-upscaling, a customizable home screen, a live TV channel guide with over 250 free channels, voice search and control with the Roku mobile app, private listening and more.
"TCL has outdone themselves with this awesome TV," wrote a Walmart customer. "It has an awesome 65" screen, vibrant colors, great sound and boasts the ability to download almost all streaming services. It has a slim and lightweight design which is so much nicer than other flat screen TVs. You won't have to worry about too much weight on your wall at all. This beauty will make an awesome edition to our family movie nights. I would 100% recommend."
65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $288
Walmart+ members can shop this deal (and all other Walmart Black Fridays deals) before anybody else. If you're a Walmart+ member, this TV deal will go live today at noon EST.
If you're not a Walmart+ member, you won't be able to access this exclusive deal until 7 p.m. EST.
It's worth joining Walmart+. Not only will you score this smart TV deal (and more Walmart Black Friday deals) early, you'll also receive free access to the ad-supported Paramount+.
Save 50% on the NYX Professional Makeup beauty Advent calendar
Black Friday beauty alert: The NYX Professional Makeup advent calendar is half off. Get a new look for the holidays, and save big while doing it.
NYX Professional Makeup 24 Day Advent calendar
'Tis the season to try new makeup! There is lots of lipgloss, eyeshadow and blush to enjoy in this box set from NYX Professional Makeup, a great option for beauty junkies of any age.
NYX Professional Makeup 24 Day Advent calendar, $32.50 (reduced from $65)
Walmart Deals for Days: This 1,500-piece Lego set is today's hottest Black Friday toy deal
Walmart has a Black Friday deal you won't want to pass up -- a 1,500-piece Lego Classic Bricks and Animals set for only $25.
Build 10 animals with this Lego set for ages 4 and up. The animals are a peacock with a stand, a bull, a penguin with ice, a dinosaur with rocks, a unicorn, an ostrich with a nest, a snail, a hippo with a bird on its back, a panda bear with bamboo trees and a giraffe with a tree.
Walmart Deals for Days: The Nespresso VertuoPlus is $121 for Black Friday
This 4.8-star-rated Nespresso coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso. It makes beverages in five cup sizes, and features an adjustable drip tray with four positions to accommodate tall recipe glasses and travel mugs.
No coffee or espresso pods? No problem. The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $121 (regularly $179)
Yes, there are Black Friday deals on NFL streaming packages
NFL games are a Thanksgiving tradition. This year, the Detroit Lions will play their traditional Thanksgiving day game against the Buffalo Bills, while the Dallas Cowboys will play the New York Giants. The action wraps up after Thanksgiving dinner, with the New England Patriots vs. the Minnesota Vikings game.
Stream the Bills vs. Detroit Lions game on Paramount+
The Buffalo Bills (7-3) play the Detroit Lions (4-6) at 12:30 p.m. EST / 9:30 a.m. PST on CBS and Paramount+.
Right now, Paramount+ is aoffering a Black Friday deal. Through Nov. 27, new and eligible returning subscribers can get half-off an annual Paramount+ subscription -- that's savings of up to $50.
Paramount+: $25 per year (reduced from $50 per year)
Stream the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys game
The New York Giants (7-3) play the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST on Fox.
There's no dedicated Fox streaming service, so the best way to catch the game is with DirecTV Stream "Choice" tier. We like the Choice level of service because it includes 2022 NFL Sunday Ticket Max, with access to all out-of-market NFL games on Sundays.
DirecTV Stream ("Choice" tier), $80/mo. for the first 3 months
Stream the New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings game on Peacock
Week 12 NFL action concludes when the New England Patriots (6-4) play the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at 8:20 p.m. EST / 5:20 p.m. PST on NBC and Peacock.
Peacock has its own Black Friday deal right now -- you'll pay just 99 cents per month when you sign up for a year of the streaming service.
Walmart Deals for Days: Get 'The Simpsons' arcade machine for $400 at Walmart for Black Friday
Attention gamers and those who dream of setting up their own in-home arcade -- Arcade1Up machines are heavily discounted at Walmart for Black Friday. And that includes one of the best four-player arcade games ever made: "The Simpsons."
Relive 1991 all over again. This "The Simpsons" Arcade1Up package includes a matching stool and tin wall sign, 17" LCD screen, marquee light up letters, coinless operation with molded coin-door, clear deck protector, real-feel full-size Arcade1Up joystick and buttons, and volume control.
It stands almost five feet tall with the included riser.
'The Simpsons' Arcade1Up machine, $400 (reduced from $700)
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a Shark AI Vacmop for $188 during Walmart's Black Friday sale
Here's your chance to try a robot vacuum at more than 50% off. Don't miss this great deal on a Shark AI Vacmop at Walmart's Deals for Days Black Friday sale.
This Shark AI robot combines vacuum and mop functionality into a single device. It can even clean hard floors with simultaneous vacuuming and mopping. Right now, this cleaning device is $292 off at Walmart for Black Friday, while supplies last.
Shark AI Vacmop, $188 (reduced from $480)
Taylor Swift's famous iPhone 14 case is 25% off for Black Friday
This Burga golden taupe case was recently spotted on Taylor Swift's Apple iPhone. You can get it for 25% off at Burga's Black Friday sale. Plus, there's a buy 4, pay for 2 offer -- it's a great time to stock up on phone protection for the whole family.
There are three versions of this trendy Apple iPhone 14 case; each offers a different level of protection. The least expensive option, the Snap case, is a one-piece design with a raised case bezel. The more expensive, two-piece Tough case features a cushioned silicone interior plus a hard exterior shell. The Elite case, the most expensive option, offers advanced drop protection and an improved grip. Apple MagSafe battery compatible versions of the case are available as well.
Burga golden taupe iPhone 14 case, $34 (reduced from $45)
For more options, check out the best Apple iPhone 14 cases according to reviewers (and Taylor Swift).
The Google Nest Thermostat is a winter must-have -- and it's on sale now
The Google Nest thermostat is the bestselling programmable thermostat on Amazon. We found the device for as little as $90 on Amazon now during the site's Black Friday sale.
The Google Nest looks out for your energy bill and turns itself down when you're away. And like its sibling device, you can control it remotely via your phone or device of your choice. (And, yup, it works with either iOS or Android phones.) It's the perfect smart home gadget for staying warm and reducing your energy bill this winter.
Google Nest Thermostat, $90 (reduced from $130)
Get a $50 Applebees gift card for $40 at Amazon today
Today's hottest Amazon Black Friday deal is pretty much just free money: You can get a $50 Applebees gift card for just $40 today. And everyone loves free money, right?
Eat good in the neighborhood with this gift card deal. This $50 physical gift card is easy to use in restaurant yourself, or gift to friends and family for the holidays.
$50 Applebees gift card, $40 (reduced from $50)
This 4.8-star-rated LG TV is $650 off during Black Friday
The 65-inch LG OLED TV from the C1 series is discounted a whopping $650 during Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days.
Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently adjust luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each pixel functions independently, the TV offers elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. This particular LG set measures just 1.8 inches thick. It features 4K upscaling, plus built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.
65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,650 (reduced from $2,300)
Walmart Black Friday deal: This $99 Ninja air fryer can cook two things at once
If you have company coming over for Thanksgiving, you'll want to pick up this Ninja air fryer: It has two baskets, so you can cook up two delicious items at the same time. It's just $99 at the Walmart Deals for Days early Black Friday sale.
Each 4-quart basket has its own temperature settings (up to 400ºF); its crisper plates are dishwasher-safe. You can also use the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 to roast, reheat and dehydrate.
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 dual zone air fryer, $99
Walmart's next PS5 restock is happening next week
Walmart has announced three PlayStation 5 restocks during Black Friday week. The first PS restock happens on Monday, Nov. 21 at 12 p.m. EDT for Walmart+ members only. A second restock happens on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. EDT -- that one is available to all customers. And on Black Friday, Nov. 25, you can find the PlayStation 5 in stock at physical Walmart locations starting at 5 a.m. local time.
You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart.
- Playstation 5 Digital Edition God of War Ragnarok bundle, $459
- PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559
Your best shot at getting a PlayStation 5 next week will be during the Walmart+ member exclusive restock on Monday. In our experience, you'll have ample time to score a PS5 so long as you're at the Walmart website when the restock happens at noon. Taking advantage of this restock will require you to be a paid Walmart+ member -- you won't be able to take part in this PS5 drop if you're using the free trial.
In addition to PS5 restock access, Walmart+ members get free two-day shipping, same-day delivery from your local store (where available), discounts on gas and early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals. Walmart+ memberships cost $12.95 per month, or $98 per year; you can cancel anytime.
Get a self-emptying iRobot Roomba for $288 during Walmart's Black Friday sale
The iRobot Roomba i1+ is majorly discounted during Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days.
This smart robot vacuum uses floor-tracking sensors to clean in neat rows. The home gadget's multi-surface rubber brushes auto-adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. This robot vac also empties on its own. The iRobot Roomba i1+ comes with an iRobot Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i1+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.
Connect your iRobot Roomba to Wi-Fi to control it remotely via the iRobot app.
"I absolutely love my iRobot," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "This is literally life changing. I have a dog that sheds A LOT. I used to have to vacuum everyday to keep up with all my dogs hair on the floor. Now I just run my iRobot everyday and it saves me so much time and energy. This vacuum is so easy to use. You literally press one button on the machine to turn it on or you can use the app on your phone. It navigates around your house on its own and maps your floors so that it remembers where to clean the next time. The vacuum goes to the tower and empties itself when it's full and it also charges on its own at the base."
The robot vac is $242 off during Walmart's Black Friday sale.
iRobot Roomba i1+, $288 (regularly $530)
This GTRacing GTW-200 gaming chair is $99 for Black Friday, plus shop the best Black Friday deals under $100
Holiday shopping for the gamer in your life? Sticking to a Black Friday budget? Look no further. We've found a top-rated gaming chair for under $100. The five-star-rated GTRacing GTW-200 gaming chair is on sale at Walmart now, for the retailer's Black Friday sales event, Deals for Days.
This gaming chair from GTRacing has a motor-sport-inspired shape and ergonomic design. The height is adjustable, and it comes with lumbar and headrest cushions. This popular gaming chair can recline up to 135 degrees. It features a 360-degree swivel and smooth-rolling casters.
This gaming chair won't stay on sale forever. It's marked down now at Walmart during the retailer's Black Friday sales event, Deals for Days.
GTRacing GTW-200 gaming chair, $99 (reduced from $130)
Amazon deal alert: Score major savings on Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablets
Looking to save on the perfect holiday gift for your kids this year? Check out this unbeatable deal on the new Amazon Fire 8 Kids and Amazon Fire 8 Kids Pro tablets.
The new Fire HD 8 Kids is built for kids ages 3-7. The tablet comes in a durable kid-proof case and has a two-year warranty. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands ad-free books, games, videos and apps suitable for children. The tablet includes parental controls to limit screen time and set content restrictions.
The Fire HD 8 Kids is on sale now for 47% off on Amazon The tablet is offered in 32GB or 64GB storage options with a blue or purple kid-proof case.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (32 GB), $80 (reduced from $150)
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is designed for school-aged kids. It comes bundled with a kid-friendly case, a two-year worry-free guarantee and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The Kids Pro tablet also has access to a digital store where parents can buy and download additional content, including popular games like Roblox and Minecraft.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (32 GB), $80 (reduced from $150)
The Apple iPad Air 5 is $40 off during Walmart Deals for Days
Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5 for Black Friday.
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.
Choose from five colors.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)
Save 30% on Anthropologie's Holiday in the City dessertware
Looking for fun new plates and mugs to celebrate the season? We love Anthropologie's Holiday in the City collection. It's currently 30% off at Anthropologie right now -- you'll see the discount taken once you add the item(s) to your cart.
There are five cities featured in the Anthropologie Holiday in the City collection, each decked out in its Christmas best: New York, San Francisco, London, Paris and Amsterdam. Mugs are available for $11.20 each after discount, while 8.25-inch dessert plates are $12.60 each.
Anthropologie Holiday in the City mugs, $11.20 each (reduced from $16)
Anthropologie Holiday in the City plates, $12.60 each (reduced from $18)
This 20-piece bake and prep set from The Pioneer Woman is only $20 right now
It's not every day you find 20 kitchen essentials for $1 each. But that's what The Pioneer Woman is offering at Walmart for Black Friday right now.
This bake and prep set comes with a baker, a melamine batter bowl, a four-piece melamine measuring spoons set, a four-piece melamine measuring cups set, four pinch bowls, a whisk, a grater, a spatula and a silicone pastry brush -- all for only $20.
The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet 20-piece bake and prep set, $20
Today's most popular toy at Walmart: Ultimate Easy-Bake Oven
Here's a bit of nostalgia to put under the Christmas tree this year: Today's most popular toy at Walmart is the Ultimate Easy-Bake Oven.
This classic toy lets kids create their own baked treats using simple mixes (sold separately). The Ultimate Easy-Bake Oven is a Walmart exclusive. Ages 8 and up.
For more of the most popular toys of the season, take a look at Walmart's Top Toy 2022 list.
Walmart Deals for Days: Score a Samsung soundbar for only $99
This Samsung soundbar is the perfect audio upgrade for your home this holiday season. It takes movies, television, games and music to the next level with startling sound quality. The best part is that it's only $99 right now at Walmart.
Enjoy 3D virtual surround sound and a built-in center speaker that delivers enhanced dialogue so you never miss a word with this Samsung soundbar. The included subwoofer offers powerful bass. This soundbar is easily connected to your TV via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or HDMI. You can combine it with other Samsung speakers to create a complete surround sound system.
Gymshark's Black Friday sale starts today and everything on the site is at least 20% off
Looking to add some workout outfits, joggers and hoodies under the Christmas tree? Gymshark's Black Friday sale starts today, with up to 60% off everything on the site. The minimum discount is 20%, and we haven't been able to spot any exclusions, so stock up today while you can.
Today's most popular Walmart Black Friday deal: Get a 40" Roku TV for $98
Today's most popular Walmart Black Friday deal with CBS Essentials readers (that's you!) is this 40-inch television with the Roku operating system built in.
Add a new television to a guest room or a child's room with this 40-inch Roku smart TV by Onn. Accessing your favorite streaming services is a snap on this 1080p TV.
Save $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptop
Samsung's Black Friday sale is heating up. Right now, you can save $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360.
Give them the power and features of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 combined with the convenience of a tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 has a 360-degree hinge that flips the device between laptop mode and tablet mode. It also has a AMOLED touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor and Samsung's longest-lasting battery.
15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptop (8GB RAM, 512GB), $950 (reduced from $1,450)
This 4.9-star-rated Gourmia air fryer is $60 during Walmart's Black Friday sale
This all-in-one air fryer has 12 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake, rotisserie and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen and a preheat option and cooking timer. Plus, it comes with a recipe book created by Gourmia's in-house chefs.
"This air fryer is great!" wrote an enthusiastic Walmart customer. "I have been looking for a good all in one to replace my many small appliances. Nothing was to my liking. This one is super easy to use. I can make a few things at once without heating up my house and taking up all of my counter space and without all of the extra oils and fats. This really makes the food crispy and cooked thoroughly. The all in one is very quiet as well. This is perfect for my family of 6. It is easy to clean with removable parts that are dishwasher safe."
Right now, you can get this 4.9-star-rated air fryer for only $60 during Walmart's Black Friday sale.
Gourmia all-in-one air fryer, $60 (reduced from $99)
Melissa and Doug learning toys are more than half off at Amazon's Black Friday sale
Stock up on toys for Christmas with this Amazon Black Friday deal: Melissa and Doug learning toys are seriously discounted at Amazon now.
Here are just a few of the top-rated Melissa and Doug toys discounted for Black Friday at Amazon:
- Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet play set (24 pc.), $21 (reduced from $38)
- Melissa & Doug Safari Buddies hand puppets (set of 6), $17 (reduced from $38)
- Melissa & Doug Paw Patrol wooden ABC block truck, $19 (reduced from $33)
- Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Flash Firefly Bug flashlight, $8 (reduced from $11)
- Melissa & Doug magnetic human body anatomy play set, $13 (reduced from $16)
You can also tap the button below to see all the Melissa and Doug toys on sale at Amazon today.
Get a "Stranger Things" Google Chromecast bundle for just $29 at Walmart
Here's a Black Friday streaming deal fans of "Stranger Things" won't want to miss -- Walmart is offering the Google Chromecast bundled with a "Stranger Things" Funko Pop! figure of Eleven for just $29.
Google Chromecast supports streaming in 4K resolution and features a voice remote.
Google Chromecast "Stranger Things" bundle, $29 (a $62 value)
Apple MacBook Pro Black Friday deal: Save $500 at Amazon now
If you're in the market for a new Apple MacBook Pro, now's the time to act -- Amazon has big Black Friday savings on MacBook Pro laptops right now.
A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (three pounds) 14-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that's brighter than the MacBook Air.
14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,600 (regularly $1,999)
14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,000 (regularly $2,499)
Amazon's new premium 4K smart TV is on sale for Black Friday
This Amazon Fire Omni QLED smart TV was just released last month, but Amazon already has it on sale for $200 off as an early Black Friday deal.
The Amazon Fire Omni TV features a QLED display with Dolby Vision IQ. It has an adaptive brightness feature to adjust the picture based on the lighting in the room. Plus, it doubles as an Echo with Amazon Alexa built in. Like the super trendy Samsung "The Frame" TV, these TVs act as a piece of wall art when not in use.
65" Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV, $600 (reduced from $800)
Our readers are going crazy for this $50 Walmart air fryer deal
Add a new digital air fryer to your kitchen arsenal ahead of Thanksgiving with this Walmart Black Friday deal: The 4.6-star-rated Gourmia air fryer toaster oven is half price. It's a CBS Essentials Black Friday bestseller.
This digital air fryer has 19 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen and a preheat option. It's large enough to prepare a full 12-inch pizza or toast up to six slices of bread at a time.
Gourmia quart digital air fryer toaster oven with french doors, $50 (reduced from $99)
Get an outdoor patio heater for less than $100 ahead of Black Friday
You'll be hard pressed to find a better Black Friday patio heater deal than this one.
Spend more time outdoors this fall and winter with a propane patio heater. This 48,000 BTU model by Mainstays features an anti-tilt safety device. Rated 4.3 stars.
Flash toy deal: Squishmallows are up to 53% off at Amazon today
Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys of the holiday season for little kids. Put even more cuddly goodness under the Christmas tree this year with this Amazon deal: The retailer has Squishmallows for up to 53% off today, with prices starting at just $7.49.
Tap the button below to see all the sale-priced Squishmallows on Amazon.
Gift alert: Save $60 on Embark dog DNA tests at Chewy's Black Friday sale
Attention pet owners (and those shopping for pet owners): Chewy's Black Friday sale is on now. You can save up to 40% on toys for cats and dogs, up to 40% on pet apparel, up to 40% on pet tech, and up to 30% on pet beds, crates and cat trees.
One featured Chewy Black Friday deal worth checking out: You can save $60 on an Embark dog home DNA test.
Learn more about your furriest of friends! The Embark dog DNA test screens for 350 dog breeds and tests for more than 215 genetic health risks (such as glaucoma and degenerative myelopathy). You can even find and connect with your pet's relatives. Results are sent in two to four weeks. Rated 4.5 stars.
Embark Dog DNA Test, $139 (reduced from $199)
This Walmart Black Friday deal on the Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum is absolutely bonkers
Walmart has an absolutely crazy Black Friday deal on the Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum. Originally priced at $1,299, you can get this 4.5-star-rated Samsung robot vacuum for $249 at Walmart.
This is an absolutely unbeatable deal on an excellent robot vacuum. It uses LiDAR to create room maps; you can use the accompanying app to create no-go zones for the vacuum to avoid. The Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum is smart enough to identify what floor type it's on so it can adjust its suction accordingly.
Amazon has Black Friday deals on gaming chairs
Here's a Black Friday find for those looking for a new gaming chair or office chair. The Respawn 110 has that sleek gaming chair shape with ergonomic support in neutral grey color that won't distract on Zoom calls.
Amazon has a Black Friday deal on a 4.3-star-rated gaming chair worth checking out. The height-adjustable Respawn 110 gaming chair reclines up to 135 degrees and supports up to 275 pounds.
Samsung Galaxy Live Buds are marked down to the lowest price we've seen this year
Samsung Galaxy Live Buds are marked down as part of Walmart's Deals for Days sale. We've seen these popular earbuds on sale for around $99 at other early Black Friday sales, but right now you can get them for the lowest price of the year at only $69.
The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we've seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.
Save up to $1,000 on Samsung 'The Frame', our bestselling TV of 2022
Right now you can get a killer Black Friday deal on Samsung 'The Frame', CBS Essentials' bestselling 4K TV of 2022. The television is designed to blend into your living room, functioning as a piece of art when you're not using it to watch your favorite shows.
Samsung 'The Frame' is rated 4.7 stars at Best Buy.
Black Friday sale: Save 40% on 7 For All Mankind jeans
Go high fashion this holiday with a new pair of designer jeans from 7 For All Mankind. The company is offering 40% off select bestsellers with code SHOPEARLY. Plus, you can get an extra 25% off sale styles.
Wayfair Black Friday deal: Save big on a KitchenAid semi-automatic espresso machine
Wayfair is having its own Black Friday sale today, with deals on all sorts of great kitchen appliances. One of our favorite Wayfair Black Friday deals for aesthetic-minded kitchens: You can save $120 on a gorgeous metal KitchenAid semi-automatic espresso machine.
This quality, sleek espresso machine from KitchenAid heats water to the perfect temperature in just 40 seconds, so you can quickly make lattes, cappuccinos and more cafe drinks at home.
"I LOVE this little red machine," raves one Wayfair reviewer.
KitchenAid semi-automatic espresso machine, $330 (reduced from $450)
Save an extra 20% on bulk household essentials at Amazon
Don't have access to Costco, Sam's Club or BJ's Wholesale Club? No worries -- it's easy to stock up on essentials at Amazon. Thanks to the Amazon Stock Up and Save sale, Amazon Prime members can save an extra 20% when you buy $50 worth of household goods at Amazon. Now's the perfect time to stock up on bulk-sized paper towels, kitchen bags, pet training pads and so much more for the coming holidays.
Tap the button below to shop Amazon's Stock up and Save sale.
How to get a PlayStation 5 in time for Christmas
Last year, it was all but impossible to find a PS5 in your local big box store. It's a bit easier in 2022, but your best bet for scoring a PlayStation 5 console is still going to be online.
To get a PS5 at Amazon, you don't need to be online at a specific time or frantically smash the refresh button on your browser. Instead, Amazon has an invitation-based system -- you click a button to tell Amazon you're interested in buying a PS5 when it's available, and the company will email you when it finally is. (Your new PS5 will be reserved for a short time.)
If you're trying to maximize your odds of getting a PlayStation 5 console, we recommend keeping an eye out for a PS5 gaming bundle. Your odds of getting a PS5 increase with each invitation you request, so why not go through and request an invite for them all? You won't be charged for a PlayStation 5 console until you actually buy one.
PlayStation 5 console bundled with Horizon Forbidden West, $550
PlayStation 5 console bundled with God of War: Ragnarok, $560
Walmart's best computer deal of the day: Get an HP touchscreen Chromebook for $179
There are a ton of great Black Friday deals at Walmart's Deals for Days sale. One of the best computer deals is this: A touchscreen HP Chromebook for under $200.
This lightweight 2-in-1 device features a 14-inch HD touchscreen display. The touchscreen can be used on its own as a tablet, but the device also operates as a Chromebook with a keyboard. It features dual speakers for audio and is compatible with Google voice assistant. Rated 4.1 stars.
14" HP Touch Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage), $179 (reduced from $299)
Our bestselling Roomba vacuum just got cheaper yet
Amazon is offering an early Black Friday deal right now on a range of iRobot Roomba robot vacuum models. One of our favorite deals is the one being offered on the top-rated iRobot Roomba j7+, our pick for the best robot vacuum for avoiding dog poop.
It makes a great Christmas or Hanukkah gift, or a great gift to yourself -- who wouldn't want clean floors for when all the holiday guests arrive?
The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.
The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.
When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.
iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $579 (reduced from $800)
The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)
iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $411 (reduced from $600)
Stock up on Yankee Candles at Walmart: They're half price this week
Walmart has the scents of the season on sale. You can pick up a Yankee Candle in balsam and cedar, Christmas cookie, cranberry chutney and more scents for $10 each during Walmart Deals for Days.
Each 22-ounce candle burns for 110-150 hours. Yankee Candles make great gifts for unexpected company.
Yankee Candle holiday scents, $10 (reduced from $19)
Save more than $100 on Beats headphones at Amazon
The on-ear Beats Solo3 are a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.
The best part? Right now, you can get a pair of Beats Solo3 for $99 -- less than half its regular price.
Beats Solo3, $99 (reduced from $200)
Top-rated STEM gift: National Geographic learning toys are on sale at Amazon today
Looking for a gift that encourages learning in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields? Amazon has deals right now on National Geographic science kits, including a National Geographic rocket launcher for kids, a chemistry set and this Earth science kit that's $5 off.
The National Geographic Earth science kit allows kids to build their own volcano, grow crystals and perform a geological dig. There are 15 experiments in total. For ages 8 and up.
National Geographic Earth Science Kit, $25 (reduced from $30)
Walmart has all new Black Friday deals today, and they're pretty [fire emoji]
Walmart refreshes its Black Friday deals every Monday at noon, which means a whole new slate of bargains just went live for Walmart+ members. (These deals will be available to everyone at 7 p.m. EDT / 4 p.m. PDT.)
Here are my picks for the best Walmart Black Friday deals this week:
- The No. 1 best deal at Walmart now: Apple Watch 8, $349 (reduced from $399)
- This week's best TV deal: 55" LG 4K smart TV, $298
- Best budget Windows laptop deal: 15.6" HP Intel Core i3 laptop with 8GB RAM, $249
- Save on a 1,500-piece Lego brick set: Lego Classics Bricks and Animals, $25
- Save more than 50% on Roku: Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80)
- I've never seen Samsung earbuds this cheap: Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $69 (reduced from $149)
Apple TV 4K is on sale for $100 (save $79)
If you're reading this on an iPhone, iPad or MacBook right now, you might want to consider taking advantage of this early Black Friday deal on Apple's 4K streaming box.
Apple devotees should definitely consider streaming all their favorite shows on an Apple TV 4K. The device is equipped with Dolby Vision, a new-and-improved Siri-enabled remote and SharePlay, which enables you to enjoy the next NFL game or new movie you want to watch with a group of pals. After you're done watching, you can also take advantage of Apple Arcade gaming.
Black Friday fitness deal: Tempo Smart gym is hugely discounted at Best Buy right now
The Tempo smart gym is like a Peloton, but for weight lifters. It's deeply discounted at Best Buy now, ahead of Black Friday.
The Tempo smart gym with expanded accessory pack is $950 off at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday.
It includes the free-standing Tempo Studio with a 42-inch HD touchscreen display, plus a 25-pound stainless steel and chrome Olympic-grade barbell, two extra collars, a wireless heart rate monitor and charger and a high-density recovery roller.
Tempo smart gym starter and expanded accessory pack, $1,800 (regularly $2,750)
Walmart restock alert: Xbox Series X console is still in stock at Walmart ... for now
The Xbox Series X console was one of the hardest-to-find gifts of Christmas 2021. This year, it's a little bit easier to find. (For now, anyway.)
If you've been struggling to find the Xbox Series X console in stock, you're in luck. Walmart has quantities of the Xbox Series X available to purchase right now. But act quick -- this must-have console likely won't stay in stock for long.
The bestselling Space NK beauty Advent calendar is 20% off, so get it before it sells out
The Space NK beauty Advent calendar is one of the best beauty calendars of 2022 -- it's chock full of goodies from crave-worthy brands. It's on sale for 20% off right now, so grab it while you can.
One of the most-wanted Advent calendars of the season, the Space NK Beauty Advent calendar features $1,002 worth of beauty products from top brands: La Mer, Olaplex, Rose Inc, Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant and Charlotte Tilbury, to name a few.
Space NK Beauty Advent calendar, $224 (reduced from $280)
Celebrate the holidays with this limited Christmas edition Super Mario Advent calendar
December is just a short time away, which means it's time to start thinking about Advent calendars. The 2022 Super Mario Advent calendar is one of our favorites. But don't look for it in stores -- this 4.8-star-rated Advent calendar is an Amazon exclusive.
Perfect for a Nintendo fan, the 2022 Super Mario Advent calendar features a 2.5-inch scale figure or accessory every day for 24 days. Daily surprises include Ice Luigi, Light Blue Yoshi, Santa Mario, Snowman Mario and more. This limited edition Advent calendar is an Amazon exclusive.
Super Mario Advent calendar 2022, $50
Hurry! PlayStation 5 is in stock at Walmart now
If you're looking to grab a PlayStation 5 console for the holidays, head to Walmart now. The retailer has quantities of the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle available for a very limited time.
Space NK is having a rare sale on its crave-worthy beauty Advent calendar today
Beauty deal alert: One of the most popular beauty Advent calendars of the 2022 holiday season is on sale for 20% off.
The Space NK Beauty Advent calendar features $1,002 worth of beauty products from top brands: La Mer, Olaplex, Rose Inc, Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant and Charlotte Tilbury, to name a few.
It's on sale for 20% off right now, so grab it while you can. (You'll see the reduced price at checkout.)
Space NK Beauty Advent calendar, $224 (reduced from $280)
Kim Kardashian's Skims just launched its holiday collection
Skims, the shapewear and loungewear brand created by Kim Kardashian, just launched its new holiday collections with the help of Skai Jackson, Landon Barker, Suede Brooks and Larray. The collections include robes, shapewear, loungewear and more.
Skims' newly-unveiled Holiday Gift Shop includes over 30 new styles and 15 limited-edition collections that are perfect for gifting this holiday season. The collections include a mix of new items and reinvented favorites in new holiday colors.
Save $50 on Alo Yoga's 2022 beauty Advent calendar
Looking for a fun Advent calendar to celebrate the holidays? Alo Yoga's 2022 Advent calendar, jam-packed with all sorts of great beauty products, is on sale now.
There are 24 fun surprises in the limited edition Alo Yoga 2022 Advent calendar. Want a sneak peek at the goodies? Each daily drawer contains everything from lip balms to hair clips, including Alo Yoga's Mega-C body wash, Shine shampoo, SPF 20 face moisturizer, a 1 year Alo Moves Subscription and a $25 Alo gift card. All products are vegan and cruelty free.
Alo Yoga Advent calendar, $200 (reduced from $250)
Early Black Friday deal: Get an RGB Razer gaming keyboard for less than half price
Whether you're a gamer yourself or looking for a great holiday gift for a gamer in your life, you'll want to check out the Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard. Amazon is currently offering a major discount on this 4.7-star-rated gaming keyboard.
The Razer Huntsman Elite features an ergonomic and durable design. The keyboard's RGB lighting syncs with games and compatible gaming gear (think gaming speakers) for a customized light show. It also includes fully programmable macro functionality.
Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard, $95 (reduced from $200)
This AncestryDNA membership bundle is $50 off right now
Discover your roots this holiday season.
This on-sale AncestryDNA bundles includes a DNA testing kit and a three-month Ancestry.com All Access membership. Explore your origins and ethnicity, connect with DNA matches around the world and access everything Ancestry.com has to offer, including marriage, census, military records and more.
AncestryDNA Traits + All Access membership, $149 (regularly $200)
Save $50 on a 4.7-star-rated sous vide cooker in time for Thanksgiving
If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.
Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)
Best Buy's deal of the day: Get a Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha QLED laptop for $500
Best Buy has a truly fantastic deal on a touchscreen Samsung 2-in-1 laptop today: You'll save $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha. But hurry, this Best Buy deal is only good through midnight tonight.
The slim Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha laptop features a 13.3-inch QLED touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. Its super-fast charging battery lasts 17 hours on a single charge. Rated 4.6 stars at Best Buy.
13.3" Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha QLED laptop, $500 (reduced from $850)
Get your Christmas decorations now at Amazon and save over 50%
Don't wait until after Thanksgiving to pick up new Christmas decorations. Buy now, and you'll save big at Amazon.
Take advantage of the following deals on National Tree Company artificial wreaths, centerpieces and Christmas trees. All are rated 4 stars or higher, and all are discounted at Amazon now ahead of Black Friday.
- 24" Pre-lit Christmas wreath, $32 (reduced from $50)
- 30" Pre-lit Christmas wreath, $47 (reduced from $60)
- Artificial Christmas centerpiece with 3 candle holders, $36 (reduced from $42)
- 7' Dunhill Fir artificial Christmas tree, $129 (reduced from $310)
- 7.5' 'Feel Real' artificial Christmas tree, $240 (reduced from $470)
Trying to score a PS5 for Christmas? Here's how to do it today
Last year, it was all but impossible to find a PS5 in your local big box store. It's a bit easier in 2022, but your best bet for scoring a PlayStation 5 console is still going to be online.
To get a PS5 at Amazon, you don't need to be online at a specific time or frantically smash the refresh button on your browser. Instead, Amazon has an invitation-based system -- you click a button to tell Amazon you're interested in buying a PS5 when it's available, and the company will email you when it finally is. (Your new PS5 will be reserved for a short time.)
If you're trying to maximize your odds of getting a PlayStation 5 console, we recommend keeping an eye out for a PS5 gaming bundle. Your odds of getting a PS5 increase with each invitation you request, so why not go through and request an invite for them all? You won't be charged for a PlayStation 5 console until you actually buy one.
PlayStation 5 console bundled with Horizon Forbidden West, $550