Best stocking stuffer 2022 deals and gift ideas

When holiday shopping this season, don't forget those stocking stuffers. Little kids, adults and everyone in between enjoys unwrapping all the tiny gifts inside their big holiday sock. But what should you fill their stockings with? We've found more than a few options.

Traditionally, stocking stuffers need to check a few boxes. As the name suggests, your little gifts should be small enough to stuff into a stocking. But stocking stuffers should also be a little more clever and fun than the average gift.

Stocking stuffers are typically inexpensive. But that doesn't mean you can't fill the Christmas essential with something really nice, such as the stocking-sized Apple AirPods Pro 2.

With that in mind, we've curated a selection of small gifts that will spread the most joy on Christmas morning. Ahead, the best stocking stuffers on sale now to give kids and adults this year.

Don't pass up these stocking stuffer deals at Amazon, Best Buy and more.

The best tech stocking stuffers

Want to really impress your family and friends when they unpack their stocking this year? Then check out these top-rated tech gifts from Apple and other popular brands.

AirPods Pro 2: $200

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can even use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $250)

Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation): $159



Apple

Looking to save money this holiday season? You can save on the older generation of the Apple AirPods Pro at Walmart.

Compared to older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality.

Apple AirPods Pro, $159 (reduced from $249)

Apple Watch Series 8: $349

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm, $379 (regularly $429)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $92

Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted Galaxy Buds2 earbuds are an excellent gift for fitness enthusiasts or music lovers. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $92 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live: $69

Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

They're on deep discount now at Walmart's Deals for Days sale.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $69 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $400

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers a bigger and stronger smartwatch option. The watch face and battery are larger in the Pro model. The Pro model features a titanium case and sapphire glass. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also boasts improved navigation with track-back mode to help you navigate your way to back your starting point.

The Watch 5 Pro is available in two colors. It comes in one size, 45mm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, $400 (reduced from $450)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25

Amazon

Streaming fans will enjoy seeing an Amazon Fire TV Stick in their stocking. The device is compatible with Alexa and lets you watch all your favorite streamers (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, etc.) in 4K resolution.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: $75



Apple via Amazon

This year, give the gift of extended iPhone battery life. The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone (iPhone 12 models and newer), providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can even be charged at the same time.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $75 (regularly $99)

Roku Express HD streaming media player: $26

Roku/Best Buy

The stocking-stuffer-sized Roku Express Streaming Stick is a small but mighty piece of technology that can majorly up the TV-watching experience.

Roku Express HD streaming media player, $26 (reduced from $30)

The best stocking stuffers

Looking for a more traditional stocking stuffer?

From toys to beauty goodies, we've got you covered below.

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates: $25

Amazon

This Amazon-exclusive Duel of the Fates Qui-Gon Jinn bobblehead is one of three collectibles from "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace." Combine all three bobbleheads to create a cohesive shelf display that sets the scene.

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates, $25 (reduced from $30)

Wikki Stix: $16

Wikki Stix/Amazon

Bendable, twistable and sticky Wikki Stix are made out of yarn that's covered with food-grade, non-toxic wax. The brightly hued sticks twist together to create art, games and more, making them a great gift for preschoolers.

Wikki Stix (72 count) plus activity book, $16 (reduced from $22)

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set: $52

Casper Sleep via Amazon

This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is soft on hair, skin and eyes, too. It comes in three aesthetically pleasing neutral colors and with a matching silk sleep mask. Right now, you can score this silk pillowcase and sleep mask set for more than half off.

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $52 (reduced from $139)

