Christmas gift guide 2022: Best last minute deals at Walmart (plus deals)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart/Apple/CBS Essentials

Attention, Walmart shoppers: Christmas is one week away. Fortunately, there are still a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today with delivery available before the holidays.

Here are all the top Walmart holiday deals and rollbacks available to shop now, including a $10 off deal you won't want to miss.

Save an extra $10 at Walmart with this coupon code



Attention, Walmart shoppers: We found a free money deal at the big box retailer that's not to be missed. Right now, Walmart will give you $10 off your first three orders at Walmart.com when you choose in-store pick-up or same-day delivery (with a $50 minimum purchase). Just use code HOLIDAY10 at checkout.

This offer expires Dec. 31, 2022.

Best Walmart deals on popular holiday gifts



If you're finishing up your Christmas of Hanukkah shopping and looking for a great deal at Walmart, start here. The retailer is offering deep discounts on a variety of most-wanted holiday gifts, including Apple Watches, Samsung tablets, HP Chromebooks and more.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $200

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio, touch controls and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Get the 4.4-star-rated second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Walmart now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $369

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $369 (reduced from $399)

Best budget Roku TV deals at Walmart



Walmart

Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best Roku TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle: $559

Sony

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now -- the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Xbox Series X: $499

Microsoft

The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.

Xbox Series X console, $499

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum: $96

Anker

It's pretty rare to find a robot vacuum for less than $100 -- never mind a top-rated, voice-activated one like the Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum. Head over to the Walmart now to get yours now for less than half its usual price.

The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn't skimp on features -- it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It's rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $96 (reduced from $249)

75" Vizio QLED 4K smart TV: $798

Walmart

This 4.6-star-rated television features 4K upscaling with Dolby Vision HDR, 32 active dimming zones, pixel-level brightness adjustment, and a gaming mode designed to reduce lag. Includes a voice remote.

We've seen most Walmart TV deals sell out really fast this season, so if you're interested in scoring a top-rated Vizio television at a big discount, you'll want to act now.

75" Vizio 4K QLED, $798 (reduced from $998)

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: $127

Walmart

This 4.8-star-rated Nespresso coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso. It makes beverages in five cup sizes, and features an adjustable drip tray with four positions to accommodate tall recipe glasses and travel mugs.

No coffee or espresso pods? No problem. The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $127 (regularly $159)

Wyze robot vacuum with room mapping: $149



Walmart

The Wyze robot vacuum, now less than half price at Walmart, features LIDAR navigation. The sensor on top of the vacuum maps your home, so you can create no-go zones on the accompanying app and have more control over cleanings. It's able to handle height gaps of up to 0.8 inches, so it can easily transition between carpets and hardwood floors.

The Wyze robot vacuum has 2,100 Pa of suction and a 4.4-star rating at Walmart.

Wyze robot vacuum, $149 (reduced from $329)

Best Lego deals at Walmart right now

Lego via Walmart

Lego building sets make great gifts for children of all ages (and adults too!). Here's a small selection of all the top-rated Lego sets on sale at Walmart right now.

Best Barbie deals at Walmart right now

Mattel via Walmart

Barbie dolls and playsets are time-tested holiday favorites. You can save up to 50% on Barbie at Walmart now.

Best Hot Wheels toy deals at Walmart

Walmart

Walmart is rolling back prices on Mattel Hot Wheels toys as well. You can save on track sets, RC toys and more.

Best Fisher-Price toy deals at Walmart

Fisher-Price via Walmart

Shopping for toddlers? No problem -- there are plenty of Fisher Price deals at Walmart, including savings on an 'Elf' playset and a Disney princess playset.

Gourmia ice coffee maker: $25

Walmart

This is the perfect gift for the iced coffee addict in your life. This machine can easily brew iced coffee at home and it comes with a reusable tumbler.

Gourmia ice coffee maker, $25

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle: $49

Instax via Walmart

This adorable Fujifilm Instax bundle is just $49 right now at Walmart. The on-sale bundle includes a mini instant camera and a 10-pack of Instax film. Choose from six colors.

"This camera has been pretty fun to use," wrote a Walmart customer. "It came with everything you need to get started: camera, batteries, film, and wrist strap. This would be fun for kids, teens, and adults!"

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle, $49 (regularly $67)

Yankee Candle holiday scented candles (22 oz.): $17

Walmart

Walmart has the scents of the season on sale. You can pick up a Yankee Candle in balsam and cedar, Christmas cookie, cranberry chutney and more scents for $17 each during Walmart Deals for Days. Each 22-ounce candle burns for 110-150 hours.

Yankee Candles make great gifts for unexpected company.

Yankee Candle holiday scents, $17 (reduced from $19)

Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner, $69



Walmart

The Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner features a dual-tank water system, fast heated drying and a removable nozzle. Includes a power spin brush roll and two cleaning solution pods to get you started.

Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner, $69 (reduced from $119)

Apple Watch SE (1st generation): $199

Amazon

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $199 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $199

Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice. You'll save up to $200 at Walmart now with this holiday deal.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $199 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $295 (reduced from $460)

Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset: $349



Walmart

The wireless Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset features a powerful processor, 3D positional audio, hand tracking and haptic (vibrational) feedback -- all designed to immerse you in games like never before. This bundle includes Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR.

Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset bundle (128 GB), $349

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max wireless headset: $80

Walmart

This wireless gaming headset by Turtle Beach -- compatible with the Sony PS4 and PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC -- features 48 hours of battery life, a flip-to-mute mic, a low-latency wireless connection, and support for the Sony PlayStation 5's 3D spatial audio. Save $50 at Walmart now.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 headset, $80 (reduced from $130)

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: $129

Lenovo

This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. It runs n the Windows 11 operating system. This affordable laptop is a great fit for students, professionals or anyone looking for a solid laptop to surf the web or watch Netflix on.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $129 (reduced from $375)

Vitamix 6500 blender: $399



Walmart

This Vitamix 6500 blender features three pre-programmed blending modes for smoothies, soup and frozen desserts. The kitchen gadget features a 64-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades. It also offers variable speed control so that you can fine-tune the speed to fit each recipe as well as your own texture preferences.

Vitamix 6500 blender, $399 (reduced from $580)

55" Elements 4K outdoor Roku TV: $998

Walmart

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun.

55" Elements Roku 4K outdoor TV, $998 (reduced from $1,298)

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle: $298



Walmart

Why not put an electric bike under the tree this Christmas? This folding electric bike goes up to 16 miles per hour and runs for up to 15 miles on a rechargeable battery. It has twist throttle and cruise control settings. It also has a bright LED light for riding in the dark. This bike is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Jetson Bolt folding electric ride-on with twist throttle, $298 (regularly $389)

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells: $94

Walmart

Looking to get in better shape for the holidays, or get a head start on your New Year's resolution? Walmart is offering quite the deal on FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells. Originally $200, you can get one for $89 now at Walmart.

The 4.4-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a storage rack.

At this price, why not pick up a set of two?

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells, $94 (reduced from $200)

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle: $169

Walmart

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut.

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console: $240



Microsoft via Walmart

Here's your opportunity to put a brand new gaming console under the Christmas tree and save money while doing it: You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $239 at Walmart now. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can.

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $240 (reduced from $299)

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife block set: $40



Walmart

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of 'The Pioneer Woman' kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

Available in four colors.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $40 (reduced from $49)

Disney Encanto 4-piece kids bedroom set: $75

Walmart

Give your toddler's room a makeover this holiday. The four-piece Disney Encant bedroom set includes a sleep and play bed with a low mattress height and guardrails, a six-bin toy organizer with reusable cling stickers, a table and chair. Mattress is sold separately ($32).

Choose in-store pick-up or same-day delivery and you'll save an extra $10 with code HOLIDAY10.

Disney Encanto 4-piece bedroom set, $75 (reduced from $120)

Not the right design? Not to worry -- Walmart offers this bedroom set with a number of different kid-friendly characters:

Squishmallows two-piece luggage set: $27

Walmart

The set includes 18-inch luggage with an easy-carry retractable handle and zippered storage compartment, plus a 10-inch plush backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. You can choose between four different characters and luggage designs: Cameron Cat, Fifi Fox (shown), Lola Unicorn and Winston Owl.

Squishmallows luggage and backpack set, $27 (reduced $38)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559



Apple via Walmart

Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5 for the holidays.

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Choose from five colors.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)

Lenovo Tab M8: $89



Walmart

If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.

Lenovo Tab M8, $89 (reduced from $119)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $90



Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on currently sale at Walmart for $90. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 (reduced from $159)

Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner: $450

Walmart

This 4.0-star-rated Dyson vacuum is great for households with pets -- and humans with long hair. According to Dyson, its "detangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar." It also has a hair screw tool with a conical brush bar that's great for cleaning upholstery and pet beds. Its whole-machine filtration captures pet allergens and fine dust. And if that isn't enough, it also transforms into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner, $450 (reduced from $550)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $149

Samsung

The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.

Now on sale at Walmart for $149, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $149 (reduced from $199)

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro: $98



Walmart

This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant.

This slim robot vacuum's powerful 200 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $98 (regularly $300)

Bissell CrossWave Pet vacuum: $228

Walmart

Looking for a more traditional Bissell upright vacuum, one that's ideal for trapping pet dander and other allergens? Walmart is currently offering a great deal on this multi-surface wet dry vac. The Bissell CrossWave Pet features a tangle-free pet brush roll and a pet hair strainer that keeps all that shed fur from clogging up your machine.

Bissell CrossWave Pet wet dry vacuum, $228 (reduced from $299)

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds: $75

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we've seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $75 (reduced from $149)

HP DeskJet wireless all-in-one color printer: $49

HP

This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.

HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $42

Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $42.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $42 (reduced from $80)

Beats Solo3: $99

Walmart

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Beats Solo3, $99 (reduced from $200)

Beats Studio Buds: $90



Walmart

These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-canceling; active noise canceling and transparency mode.

Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day.

Beats Studio Buds, $90 (regularly $150)

AncestryDNA + Traits genetic ethnicity test: $69

Walmart

The AncestryDNA + Traits genetic test is an at-home test connected to the popular website Ancestry.com. You collect a saliva sample to mail back to a testing lab. Results take approximately six to eight weeks and include information on ethnicity, including historical insights on your family's ancestry.

AncestryDNA + Traits genetic ethnicity test, $69 (reduced from $119)

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set: $89

Walmart

CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items this holiday season. Now, Walmart has discounted this ceramic cookware set from the best-selling brand in time for the holidays. The set includes twelve items; a 1-quart saucepan, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with lid, a 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, 8" and 10" skillets, an egg pan, an acacia woodturner and an acacia wood ladle.

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set, $89 (reduced from $99)

Holiday gift guides

As always, check back to CBS Essentials for holiday gift guides for every special someone in your life. Check back for more throughout the season.