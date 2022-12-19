2022 Holiday Gift Guide: The best last minute stocking stuffers to give this Christmas

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You may be thinking you're finished with Christmas shopping -- but think again. Are those stockings you've hung by the chimney with care actually stuffed? If you're still looking for a few smaller gifts to fill your stockings with this year, we've got you covered.

Keep reading to check out our top picks for stocking stuffers that will arrive before Christmas morning.

Top products in this article:

Amazon gift card in a premium holiday gift box

Trtl travel pillow, $50 (reduced from $60)

Santa's Natural Candles, $13

Traditionally, stocking stuffers need to check a few boxes. As the name suggests, stocking stuffers should be small enough to slip into a stocking. But stocking stuffers can also be a little more clever and fun than the average gift.

Stocking stuffer gifts are typically inexpensive. But you can fill a stocking with something really nice, too, such as a new pair of headphones or a kid-friendly tablet. Here are our picks for the best stocking stuffers of 2022 -- all of which will arrive in time for Christmas day.

The best gift card stocking stuffers

If you want to be extra certain your stocking stuffers will arrive before Christmas morning, consider grabbing a gift card.

Amazon gift card

Amazon

No matter their age, gender or personality, an Amazon gift card is a perfect addition to every Christmas stocking in the house. That way, everyone can buy what they want. Choose the amount you want to put on this gift card.

Amazon gift card in a premium holiday gift box

Starbucks gift card

Starbucks via Amazon

Here's another fun stocking stuffer idea: The gift of warm coffee on a cold winter's day. You can buy Starbucks gift cards in $25, $50 and $100 denominations at Amazon.

Starbucks gift card, $25 and up

Amazon bookmark gift card

Amazon

A great gift for any young reader? An Amazon gift card in the shape of a bookmark to fuel their love of reading. You can even buy a book for them and slip the gift card inside.

Amazon bookmark gift card, $25 and up

Apple gift card

Apple Store via Amazon

Know someone who wants the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 or the latest Apple Watch? Gift them money towards their purchase with an Apple gift card.

Amazon has Apple gift cards available in denominations of $50, $100 and $200.

Buy an Apple gift card

Amazon will also deliver an Apple gift card via email. Select the perfect gift card design, add a gift card amount and write a special message. Then select a delivery date. Amazon will email your recipient their gift on that day.

Send an Apple eGift card

The best stocking stuffers that will arrive before Christmas

Last minute tech gifts, fun toys and more great ideas for what to put in someone's stocking this year.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $200



Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio, touch controls and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Get the 4.4-star-rated second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2022) for their best-ever price at Walmart now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $90



Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Walmart this week for $90. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 (reduced from $159)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $230

Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancellation and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge, and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total).

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $230 (reduced from $299)

Amazon Fire HD 8: $100

Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $100

The enhanced Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus model offers includes fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. It comes with an improved 5MP rear-facing camera for clearer pictures. The Plus model includes 3GB of RAM for better multi-tasking.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-supported, 32 GB), $120

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet

Amazon

The all-new Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet offers an eight-inch HD display and all-day battery life for up to 13 hours of entertainment and learning activities, like book reading, educational games and access to their favorite learning shows. Includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ curated content and a kid-proof protective stand.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet, $160

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker: $99

Amazon

If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)

Budget-friendly stocking stuffer ideas that will arrive in time for Christmas

Streaming sticks, candles, perfume and more perfect stocking stuffers to shop last-minute.

Trtl travel pillow: $50

Amazon

This soft, machine-washable travel pillow wrap is designed to hold your head in a more comfortable ergonomic position while sleeping upright. This lightweight, easily packable pillow is available in four colors.

Trtl travel pillow, $50 (reduced from $60)

Too Faced Lip Injection Plumping Mobile: travel trio: $18

Too Faced

This festive holiday lip gloss set includes three travel-size plumping lip glosses, including a limited-edition shade that's scented to smell like rainbow sprinkles.

Too Faced Lip Injection Plumping Mobile: travel trio, $18 (reduced from $36)

Finishing Touch Flawless silicon face scrubber and cleanser: $14

Amazon

This 4.4-star face cleansing system features a silicon head and dual massade mode designed to to stimulate circulation, bring blood flow to the surface of the skin, and help promote collagen production. The cleansing brush offers four modes; gentle, pulsating, massage and deep cleanse. It's also on sale right now on Amazon.

Finishing Touch Flawless silicon face scrubber and cleanser, $14 (reduced from $40)

Santa's Naturals candles

These responsibly sourced, non-toxic and natural holiday-themed candles will infuse the room with Christmas spirit for more than 30 hours. Choose from three scents.

Santa's Natural Candles, $13

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit



Rodial

This $40 sheet mask kit (a $100 value) includes Rodial's Dragon's Blood jelly eye patches, Vit C Energizing sheet mask, Pink Diamond Instant Lift sheet mask and Snake Oxygenating and a Cleansing Bubble sheet mask. This kit makes a luxurious and easy-to-store present.

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit, $40 ($100 value)

Petite n' Pretty Clearly Cute makeup set

Petite n' Pretty

For anyone just getting into makeup, Petite n' Pretty gift sets introduce the art of face painting in an age-appropriate manner. The Clearly Cute makeup set offers sheer, shimmery eye shadows, a pink lip gloss and clear mascara, all pediatrician-approved, cruelty-free and nut-free. A favorite of CBS Essentials staffers' kids!

Petite n' Pretty Clearly Cute makeup set, $39 (reduced from $55)

Poo-Pourri bathroom spray

Filling stockings with light-hearted gifts can make Christmas morning much more fun. Poo-Pourri, a scented before-you-go spritz for the toilet, offers equal parts entertainment and functionality.

Poo-Pourri bathroom spray, $10

Iniu portable charger

INIU via Amazon

A portable charger is always a great stocking stuffer. With so many tech items to keep charged, we all occasionally have one die on us when we're traveling or have a busy day. While many portable chargers are only able to charge one device at a time, this portable charger from Iniu has three output ports for multi-device charging.

Inui portable charger, $19 with coupon (reduced from $32)

Sleepy Tie: $30

Sleepy Tie

The long-haired friends and family in your life will appreciate these revolutionary double-scrunchies. "Not only are they adorable-looking, but Sleepy Tie helps set and protect my freshly blown-out and curled hair styles," explained CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose.

"These hair accessories are more gentle than your regular hair elastic and don't rip out or snag my strands."

Sleepy Tie, $30

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates: $15



Amazon

This Amazon-exclusive Duel of the Fates Qui-Gon Jinn bobblehead is one of three collectibles from "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace." Combine all three bobbleheads to create a cohesive shelf display that sets the scene.

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates, $15 (reduced from $30)

Chamberlain Coffee holiday blend: $20

Chamberlain Coffee

The Chamberlain Coffee holiday blend is a great stocking stuffer for the coffee enthusiast in your life. It features notes of chocolate for a festive holiday drink. You can order the blend in ground or whole bean coffee.

Chamberlain Coffee holiday blend, $20

If your intended recipient prefers to use a Keurig for brewing their coffee, you can also include Chamberlain Coffee's newly released coffee pods.

Chamberlain Coffee family blend coffee pods, $14

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

Streaming fans will enjoy seeing an Amazon Fire TV Stick in their stocking. The device is compatible with Alexa and lets you watch all your favorite streamers (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, etc.) in 4K resolution.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $27 (reduced from $50)

Fire TV Stick Lite:



Amazon

Sure, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the Amazon streaming stick with the least frills, but it's also Amazon's most affordable streaming stick. With the Fire Stick Lite, you can stream TV shows and movies in full HD and enjoy some Alexa-enabled voice controls. If you're looking for the cheapest way to stream on an older TV, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option.

Fire TV Stick Lite, $20 (reduced from $30)

Roku Express HD streaming media player: $25



Roku/Best Buy

The stocking-stuffer-sized Roku Express Streaming Stick is a small but mighty piece of technology that can majorly up the TV-watching experience.

Roku Express HD streaming media player, $26 (reduced from $30)

