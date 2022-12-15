Best stocking stuffer 2022 deals and gift ideas

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When holiday shopping this season, don't forget those stocking stuffers. Little kids, adults and everyone in between enjoys unwrapping all the tiny gifts inside their big holiday sock. But what should you fill their stockings with? We've found more than a few options.

Traditionally, stocking stuffers need to check a few boxes. As the name suggests, your little gifts should be small enough to stuff into a stocking. But stocking stuffers should also be a little more clever and fun than the average gift.

Stocking stuffers are typically inexpensive. But that doesn't mean you can't fill the Christmas essential with something really nice, such as the stocking-sized Apple AirPods Pro 2.

With that in mind, we've curated a selection of small gifts that will spread the most joy on Christmas morning. Ahead, the best stocking stuffers on sale now to give kids and adults this year.

Don't pass up these stocking stuffer deals at Amazon, Best Buy and more.

The best tech stocking stuffers

Want to really impress your family and friends when they unpack their stocking this year? Then check out these top-rated tech gifts from Apple and other popular brands.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $229 (reduced from $249)

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors.

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS (45mm), $379 (regularly $429)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers a bigger and stronger Android smartwatch option. The Pro model features a titanium case and sapphire glass. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also boasts improved navigation with track-back mode to help you navigate your way to back your starting point.

The Watch 5 Pro is available in two colors. It comes in one size, 45mm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, $450

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II



Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancellation and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total).

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $249 (reduced from $299)

Nintendo Switch gaming console

GameStop

If you're looking for a video game gift this year, according to Walmart, the Nintendo Switch is it. This portable console has a back library of hundreds of top-rated games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. But that's not all: Plenty of new must-play games are coming to the Switch just this month, including the long awaited Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

Nintendo Switch console, $298

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

Streaming fans will enjoy seeing an Amazon Fire TV Stick in their stocking. The device is compatible with Alexa and lets you watch all your favorite streamers (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, etc.) in 4K resolution.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $27 (reduced from $50)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted Galaxy Buds2 earbuds are an excellent gift for fitness enthusiasts or music lovers. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones

Amazon

These Bluetooth earbuds from JBL promise to provide great sound quality with a deep bass. They offer up to 20 hours of battery life, including five hours in the earbuds themselves.

The earbuds come in three colors: black, blue and purple.

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones, $25 (reduced from $50)

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack



Apple via Amazon

This year, give the gift of extended iPhone battery life. The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone (iPhone 12 models and newer), providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can even be charged at the same time.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $85 (regularly $99)

Iniu portable charger



INIU via Amazon

A portable charger is always a great stocking stuffer. With so many tech items to keep charged, we all occasionally have one die on us when we're traveling or have a busy day. While many portable chargers are only able to charge one device at a time, this portable charger from Iniu has three output ports for multi-device charging.

Inui portable charger, $19 with coupon (reduced from $32)

The best kids stocking stuffers

Looking for the perfect stocking stuffers for kids? Check out these toys, activity books and other kid-friendly stocking stuffers.

Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch



Little Tikes via Amazon

Features of this touchscreen-operated wearable include a camera, pedometer, calculator, games -- and more then 100 "facial" expressions from its titular robot character. The smartwatch can be connected and used as a remote control for (sold-separately) accessories, such as the Tobi 2 Director's Camera ($50).

It's recommended for ages 6 to 10.

Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch, $52 (reduced from $68)

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates: $25

Amazon

This Amazon-exclusive Duel of the Fates Qui-Gon Jinn bobblehead is one of three collectibles from "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace." Combine all three bobbleheads to create a cohesive shelf display that sets the scene.

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates, $25 (reduced from $30)

Wikki Stix: $16

Wikki Stix/Amazon

Bendable, twistable and sticky Wikki Stix are made out of yarn that's covered with food-grade, non-toxic wax. The brightly hued sticks twist together to create art, games and more, making them a great gift for preschoolers.

Wikki Stix (72 count) plus activity book, $16 (reduced from $22)

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game

Amazon

This classic UNO card game has themes inspired by "Jurassic World: Dominion" on it. Play with two to 10 friends.

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game, $11

Exploding Kittens Party Pack card game

Amazon

The Exploding Kittens card game plays a bit like Russian roulette. Each player draws from a deck of cards, one by one. There are enough "exploding kitten" cards in the mix to end everyone but the winner's game. But there are far more safe cards in the deck -- cards that can be played at the right time to avoid cat-aided doom.

Up to 10 people can play at once. Amazon reviewers rate the game 4.7 stars. It is recommended for kids ages 7 and up.

Exploding Kittens Party Pack card game, $25 (reduced from $30)

Best cozy stocking stuffers

Explore these cozy stocking stuffers to keep your friends and family warm this winter.

Warmies lavender neck wrap

Amazon

This microwavable faux-fur neck wrap from Warmies is a great gift for the busy mom or professional in your life that just needs a bit of TLC (or some neck pain relief).

Warmies lavender neck wrap, $29

They also have stuffed animal versions for kids that need a warm and comforting bedtime buddy.

Warmies golden dog therapeutic neck wrap, $33

Starbucks gift card

Amazon

Want to give the gift of a yummy, festive Starbucks drink -- or even grab one for yourself? Grab a Starbucks gift card on Amazon, available in $25 and $50 amounts.

Starbucks gift card (physical), $25 and up

Sleepy Tie: $30

Sleepy Tie

The long-haired friends and family in your life will appreciate these revolutionary double-scrunchies. "Not only are they adorable-looking, but Sleepy Tie helps set and protect my freshly blown-out and curled hair styles," explained CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose.

"These hair accessories are more gentle than your regular hair elastic and don't rip out or snag my strands."

Sleepy Tie, $30

Tentree cotton patch beanie

Tentree

Beanies are a winter essential and this sustainable cotton patch beanie is an excellent option for gifting. This ultra-cozy beanie will keep the recipient warm all winter long. It's made from breathable organic cotton grown without the use of synthetic pesticides. The company also plants ten trees for every item purchased, making this a great planet-friendly gift.

Tentree cotton patch beanie, $25

Chamberlain Coffee holiday blend

Chamberlain Coffee

The Chamberlain Coffee holiday blend is a great stocking stuffer for the coffee enthusiast in your life. It features notes of chocolate for a festive holiday drink. You can order the blend in ground or whole bean coffee.

Chamberlain Coffee holiday blend, $20

If your intended recipient prefers to use a Keurig for brewing their coffee, you can also include Chamberlain Coffee's newly released coffee pods.

Chamberlain Coffee family blend coffee pods, $14

Keurig stocking stuffers

Keurig

This stocking stuffer collection from Keurig comes with four stocking-sized packs of festive holiday K-cups including the Green Mountain holiday blend, McCafe's Cinnamon Streusel coffee blend, The Donut Shop peppermint bark coffee and Swiss Miss hot cocoa.

Keurig stocking stuffer collection, $10 (reduced from $28)

Best beauty stocking stuffers

Treat your loved ones to a luxurious beauty gift. We've compiled some makeup and hair care stocking stuffers that they'll love.

Laneige lip sleeping mask

Amazon

Treat someone to this moisturizing, antioxidant-rich, leave-on lip mask from Laneige.

Laneige lip sleeping mask, $24

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set

Casper Sleep via Amazon

This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is soft on hair, skin and eyes, too. It comes in three aesthetically pleasing neutral colors and with a matching silk sleep mask. Right now, you can score this silk pillowcase and sleep mask set for more than half off.

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $52 (reduced from $139)

Glow Recipe gift set

Sephora

Upgrade your skincare routine with this gift set from Glow Recipe. It features a Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer Mini and a Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum. The products hydrate, deliver essential vitamins and amino acids and improve skin tone.

Glow Recipe gift set, $49

Finishing Touch silicon face scrubber and cleanser

Amazon

This 4.4-star face cleansing system features a silicon head and dual massade mode designed to to stimulate circulation, bring blood flow to the surface of the skin, and help promote collagen production. The cleansing brush offers four modes; gentle, pulsating, massage and deep cleanse. It's also on sale for 66% off right now on Amazon.

Finishing Touch silicon face scrubber and cleanser, $11 (reduced from $40)

Byoma hydrating tri gift set

Ulta

This affordable hydrating gift set currently has a 4.8-star rating on Ulta. The set includes a 1 oz creamy jelly cleanser, a 1.6-ounce moisturizing gel cream and a 0.5-ounce hydrating serum.

Byoma hydrating tri gift set, $25

Ouai The Three Ouai gift set

Ulta

This holiday gift set includes three of Ouai's most popular products: the Ouai detox shampoo, leave-in conditioner and wave spray. The detox conditioner removes buildup in your hair, while the leave-in conditioner adds lightweight hydration. The wave spray includes rice protein to add texture to your hair.

Ouai The Three Ouai gift set, $30

Best pet stocking stuffers



Don't forget to make a stocking for your furry friends too.

Wild One treat pouch

Amazon

This stylish treat pouch is a great gift for pet parents. It has a separate pocket to store your phone and belongings as well as a treat section so that you have plenty of snacks for your furry friend. The puch comes in 5 fashionable colors -- and it's on sale now during Amazon's post-Black Friday sale.

Wild One treat pouch, $43

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar attachment

Smartish

Give the gift of peace of mind with the Snitch collar attachment from Smartish. This Apple AirTag holder fits up to 1.5-inch collars and creates a water-resistant seal around the tag to keep your pup and your tech safe. Apple AirTag ($29) not included.

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar (2 pc), $15

Bocce's Bakery holiday dog treats

Amazon

Fill your dog's stocking up with these festive treats.

Bocce's Bakery Reindeer Fuel dog treats, $14

Bocce's Bakery Nutcracker Crunch dog treats, $15

